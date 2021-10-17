Check out these homes on the Colfax market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colfax, WA

 6 days ago

(Colfax, WA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Colfax. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

605 N Perkins Ave, Colfax, 99111

3 Beds 2 Baths | $132,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,768 Square Feet | Built in 1932

MLS# 257206 Affordable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! CASH ONLY AND AS IS!! Beautiful molding in the home and beautiful built ins in bedrooms on main floor. Home is in need of a new roof (does not seem to be leaking at this time). Good sized lot, and home sits up away from the road. This home could be very charming if it were fixed up. Many of the light fixtures look original. Hot water heater 3 years old. Gas furnace purchased in approximately 2003. 100 AMP Electric Panel. All appliances included./Carmen Bruya/509-553-9494/Team Washington Real Estate Colfax//

For open house information, contact Carmen Bruya, Team Washington Real Estate Colfax at 509-397-4555

Copyright © 2021 PACMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PACMLSWA-257206)

1009 S Main, Colfax, 99111

3 Beds 3 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,536 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Great chance to rehab your HGTV dream home. Large wooded lot, has great views from the home. Walk out basement with room to grow. Great floor plan, lots of room, and tons of storage. Great quiet location, walking distance to downtown shopping and restaurants. Home sits on x-large lot and extra parking space. Sold ASIS. Priced low so you create your dream.

For open house information, contact Lee Arnold, Keller Williams Spokane - Main at 509-458-4000

Copyright © 2021 Spokane Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SARWA-202123158)

Colfax Today

Colfax Today

Colfax, WA
With Colfax Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

