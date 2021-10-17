Check out these Haskell homes on the market

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haskell, TX

 6 days ago

(Haskell, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Haskell will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

1606 Derrick Drive, Haskell, 79521

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,589 Square Feet | Built in 1996

An open floorplan, vaulted ceilings, and freestanding pellet stove are what you will find in this lovely home on Derrick Drive in Haskell. Located on the western side of town, this beautiful, brick home is warm and welcoming. Complete with two great-size, guest bedrooms, a full guest bathroom, a large master ensuite, and walk-in closets the home would be perfect for a family. The oversized corner lot has mature trees, a two-car attached garage, and excellent curb appeal. This lovely addition is quiet, secluded, and would make a first-time home buyer's or retiree's dreams a reality. Call soon to make an appointment to see this magnificent home today.

307 N Ave H, Haskell, 79521

4 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,075 Square Feet | Built in 1926

NEW AND IMPROVED with new roof, painting updates, and more! This charming and spacious 1926 Craftsman style home sits on a large corner lot. With appx 3075 sq ft on over a half acre lot, the home provides space and options for comfortable living. Living space includes 2 living areas, large kitchen, dining room, butler's pantry, option of up to 4 bedrooms, basement, and detached garage and carport. Custom features, original windows and doors, and original hardwood floors throughout are added bonuses to this lovely home. The inviting wraparound front porch, along with a large fenced yard provide outdoor living space at its finest. With Craftsman charm and modern updates, this home is the perfect family home!

303 N Avenue D, Haskell, 79521

3 Beds 2 Baths | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,923 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Calling ALL investors! Lots of potential with this almost 2,000 square foot home. It is conveniently located a few blocks from downtown Haskell and the high school. Call us today for more information or to schedule a showing!

