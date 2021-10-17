CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Wizard World Chicago: What we learned at Sam Heughan’s panel

By Aysha Ashley Househ
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s always so exciting when you hear your favorite actor will be at a fan convention. Especially during Droughtlander, we’re always eager for new content. Our dashing Jamie Fraser, Sam Heughan, was at Wizard World Chicago!. Our favorite Scot took part in a Q&A panel and was joined by...

claireandjamie.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Outlander's Sam Heughan makes surprise appearance at event - but fans aren't happy

Outlander star Sam Heughan took to Instagram recently in support of American football team The Chicago Bears - and fans are not happy about it. Posting an image of himself being interviewed by a reporter behind the Chicago Bears team flag, Sam wrote: "Let’s go @chicagobears !!. WATCH: Have you...
NFL
CinemaBlend

One Way Outlander's Sam Heughan Pays Homage To What Diana Gabaldon Wrote For Jamie In The Books

With the first peek at Season 6 just released, the Outlander floodgates are officially opening, and fans of the fantasy novel series-turned-major Starz show are seriously excited to see the Droutlander end. Maybe not as hyped as series star Sam Heughan, though, who has been openly pining for the series. Now, he's confirmed that one beloved aspect of his performance as Jaime is an homage to how Diana Gabaldon had written the character in her novels.
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

Graham McTavish has to cancel Wizard World Chicago appearance

It was the bad news we feared we’d get. One of the Outlander actors will no longer be at Wizard World Chicago 2021. Graham McTavish has had to cancel. Every now and then, a guest has to cancel their appearance at a convention. We’re used to it with some of the big stars as they have other things like production schedules that eventually clash with the convention dates.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Callow
Person
Jamie Fraser
Person
Sam Heughan
Person
Graham Mctavish
laconiadailysun.com

Everything We Learned at ‘Outlander’s New York Comic Con 2021 Panel

The latest Droughtlander is nearing its end as the stars of Outlander took on New York Comic Con 2021 on Saturday, October 9. While star Sam Heughan joined executive producer Maril Davis and series author Diana Gabaldon in person on the Empire Stage at the Javits Center, costars Caitriona Balfe, Lauren Lyle, César Domboy, and John Bell tuned in virtually to offer teases and answer questions about the upcoming sixth season.
ENTERTAINMENT
cartermatt.com

Outlander season 6 art spotlight Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan

In the wake of the New York Comic-Con panel this weekend Starz has unveiled the latest Outlander season 6 promo art. So what’s at the center of this one? There aren’t a lot of surprises here and in a way, we almost welcome that. The first-look poster above showcases Sam...
VISUAL ART
Tell-Tale TV

Wizard World Chicago 2021 Preview: ‘Outlander,’ ‘Arrow,’ ‘Wynonna Earp,’ and More

After far too long, cons are finally back! What better way to celebrate than by attending Wizard World Chicago 2021?. The thrill of the crowds, the hilarious hijinks of celebrity guests, and the hope of finding the perfect deal have all been absent from our lives for what seems like an eternity. The toll has cost us much stress and a bit of social anxiety, but thankfully, that has all come to an end.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wizard World Chicago#Highlanders#Q A#Covid#Outlander#Verra Good News
HollywoodLife

Tom Selleck’s Wife: Meet Jillie Mack, His Love For Over 33 Years

Find out everything to know about ‘Blue Bloods’ actor Tom Selleck’s wife of more than three decades — British actress Jillie Mack. Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck and former West End performer Jillie Mack are among the most low key couples in Hollywood. The A-list Magnum P.I. star has been married to British born Jillie for more than three decades, however very little is known about their romance. The couple met when Tom was in London filming the movie Lassiter, and his future wife caught his eye when he saw the stage production of Cats on the West End. Here’s everything you need to know about Jillie.
RELATIONSHIPS
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Celebrities
nickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Soap Opera Star Michael Tylo

Soap opera icon Michael Tylo died at the age of 73 in the final days of September, according to Soap Opera Digest. Tylo famously starred in "Guiding Light" as the heart throb Quinton McCord Chamberlain from 1981 to 1985, before returning in 1996 and 1997. He also starred in almost any other soap opera you can think of, per IMDb. He played twins, Rich and Blade Bladeson on "The Young and the Restless," Charlie Prince on "General Hospital," Matt Connolly on "All My Children," and had a stint on "The Bold and the Beautiful" playing Sherman Gale, his final soap role, per The Wrap. In his later career, he became an educator, teaching film at the College of Fine Arts at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he became assistant dean in 2003, per the New York Post.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ricarlo Flanagan death: Shameless and Last Comic Standing star dies, aged 40

Stand-up comedian and Shameless star Ricarlo Flanagan has died, aged 40.The news was confirmed by his agent, Stu Golfman, to Deadline. A cause of death is yet to be announced.Flanagan, who was also a rapper, recently posted a tweet related to Covid-19, writing: “This covid is no joke. I don’t wish this on anybody.”The comedian became a semi-finalist on the ninth season of NBC competition Last Comic Standing shortly after releasing comedy album Man Law in 2013.He then secured recurring roles in the eighth season of the US remake of Shameless as well as Walk the Prank on...
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Isabella Jane Cruise Is Channeling Dad Tom Cruise’s Rock of Ages Look in This New Photo

Some offspring love the fact that they have A-list parents, while others like to keep it as quiet as possible. Until recent years, Isabella “Bella” Jane Cruise has liked to keep her life as private as possible. Bella has had a cloud of mystery surrounding her, despite having two A-lister parents, Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Looks Sensational In Sheer Dress At ‘Bond’ Premiere After-Party

Idris Elba’s wife, Sabrina, stole the show in a sheer dress at the ‘No Time To Die’ premiere after-party on Sept. 28. Idris Elba, 49, and his wife Sabrina, 32, looked amazing when they attended the after-party for the premiere of the new Bond film, No Time To Die, in London on September 28. The after-party was held at Annabel’s and Sabrina looked absolutely stunning when she rocked a skintight sheer black midi dress.
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

FanSided

166K+
Followers
359K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy