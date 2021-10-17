CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Best Dog Beds

By Angela Vuckovic
petguide.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDog beds give your pet a place of their own where they can nap and snooze to their heart’s content. Available in a range of designs, dog beds can be of help to arthritic and anxious pets or help prevent joint pain in the long run. As a dog...

www.petguide.com

K945

A Sad Dog Looking for a Sad Human, Could It Be You?

Welcome to Olive Her Friends, where we find small dogs that are desperate for a home. We want you to find that companion you've been looking for. Meet the dog who's just a sad boy. Travish is a long-haired Chihuahua weighing in at 10 pounds. His adoption fee is only $100, which includes vetting, microchip, and microchip enrollment fee. Travish likes other dogs and cats but he prefers to just lay low hang out by himself and listen to Adele on repeat.
BENTON, LA
Courier-Express

FUREVER HOMES: Pets of the Week

Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available. Remi is a 5-month-old boy who loves to make biscuits with his paws! He plays with toys and also likes to cuddle. Visit...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Ginger and Mitzi are ready to find a forever home, together!

Ginger and Mitzi are a bonded pair who have lived their entire lives together. Their human mom recently passed away, so now they need to go to a loving home together. They are both shih tzu mixes, which means they won't shed. They are good with other dogs, cats and...
PETS
Best Life

If You Have This in Your Yard, You May Be Attracting Mice to Your Home

If you have mice in your yard, you might not even realize there's a problem until significant damage has occurred, pest experts warn. But as the fall and winter months roll in, mice become an even a bigger problem, as they are likely to move inside and seek refuge in your home. Even if you don't think there are any openings to your house for this pest to get into, mice can squeeze into spaces as small as a dime, according to Terminix. As it stands, the best method for keeping this rodent out of your indoor space is prevention. Read on to find out what common item in your yard may end up attracting mice to your home.
ANIMALS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Beautiful Cat Breed In The World

There are 600 million cats in the world. Just over 200 million have owners. The rest are strays. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, 32 million households in America have a cat. Cats probably started living with people around 3700 years ago. Car owners can be particular about which breeds they own. Short hair […]
ANIMALS
Hello Magazine

5 most affectionate dog breeds for emotional support

Anyone who has adopted a dog will know that your four-legged friends can make loyal and trustworthy companions – perfect for company and emotional support. When it comes to affectionate dog breeds, we don't just mean puppy dog eyes. ESAs or 'Emotional Support Animals' are highly intelligent dogs that can be trained to handle unique mental health situations, helping their owners to manage symptoms of anxiety, depression and panic attacks.
PETS
purewow.com

These Are the 15 Longest Living Dog Breeds, Because You Want as Much Time as Possible with Fido

Dogs live forever, right? Right!? Unfortunately, like humans, dogs are mortals. Anyone who has lost a pet knows how heartbreaking it is to say goodbye. They are truly family members. If you’re someone who hates goodbyes or simply wants a companion for as long as possible, look into the longest-living dog breeds. On average, domesticated dogs live about ten years, but the dogs on our list have been known to live well into their teens. You’ll notice most of these pups are on the smaller side. While breed alone isn’t going to tell you how long your dog will live, it can give you a pretty good idea.
PETS
homenewshere.com

Guy Sleeps With Hundreds Of Dogs In -20 Degree Weather | The Dodo Heroes

Watch this guy turn an aggressive dog into a cuddlebug — and sleep in a pile of hundreds of rescue dogs every night ❤️. To help Dejan take care of his rescued dogs, you can support their ongoing care with Vucjak Shelter: https://thedo.do/donatevucjak. Keep up with their rescue work on Instagram: https://thedo.do/vucjak.
ENVIRONMENT
B106

Find Your Next Best Friend! Free Pet Adoptions This Weekend

During this pandemic, a lot of us have suffered depression, anxiety, and loneliness. Now the world is opening back up, and getting back out into the world can help with those issues. Of course, there's another way to boost your spirits, and that's by adopting a new furry friend to...
KILLEEN, TX
FingerLakes1

Most social dog breeds 2021

Dogs are a man’s best friend, and they love to be around people. It makes sense that there would be breeds of dogs who enjoy making new friends! The Labrador Retriever is one of the most popular breeds in America for good reason; this breed is known for its intelligence, friendliness, and gentle demeanor. The beagle is another friendly favorite that loves to cuddle with its owner at home or on walks through the neighborhood. If you’re looking for a more active pup that enjoys playing with other dogs then consider getting an Australian shepherd or German shepherd puppy instead. These are just some ideas, here are a few more dogs that have been ranked as the most social dog breeds.
PETS
news9.com

Pet of the Week: Peanut

Peanut is a tiny little guy with a huge personality! He's outgoing and social and never met a person or a dog he didn't love. He hasn't met any cats yet, but we bet with proper introductions, he'd love those, too. Being a puppy, he's high-energy and loves to play.
PETS
pawtracks.com

10 telltale signs your cat is happy

Cats can naturally be quiet and independent, making it difficult to tell if they’re happy. If you have a new cat at home or have recently introduced a new pet, you might be worrying about how happy your cat really is. The good news is that cats actually send out all sorts of signs to let you know if they’re happy — or if they’re not so content. All you have to do is be able to recognize those signs. Knowing how to tell if your cat is happy can help you better understand how he feels, and you might even be able to tell if your cat is having a physical issue that might need some vet attention. Be sure to look for these 10 signs your cat is happy.
PETS
Sandusky Register

Puppies available for adoption

CHERIE — First up is Cherie, the only female of the group. She may be the smallest at just 3 1/2 pounds, but this little girl can hold her own just fine. FLOYD — Next is Floyd, he is the largest of the group at 6 pounds and has the most gorgeous carmel stripes. Floyd is the most cuddly of the group.
PETS
SPY

Good Dogs Deserve Good Food — These Are the Top Dog Foods To Buy in 2021

If you just got a new pooch to help you through these stressful and unprecedented times, you’re not alone. There’s been an uptick in dog ownership, and with that comes all the responsibility of caring for a furry friend. Dogs have been best friends with humans for a long time, some scientists speculate up to 40,000 years ago. That’s a ton of years to be indebted to man’s best friend! So how can you better the life of your dog? The first step, (aside from delicious dog chews, of course) is their food. Dog food has a controversial history and...
PETS
97.5 WOKQ

55 Pictures of Awesome Maine Coon Cats

The Maine Coon cat is such a unique animal and a great pet!. According to Wikipedia, it's a big ol' cat with a very distinctive physical appearance and valuable hunting skills. Good for those Maine homes with a mouse problem. It's one of the oldest natural breeds in North America, and native to us, Maine. It's of course the official state cat.
ANIMALS
FOX 28 Spokane

MORE “TOO OLD” TO ADOPT A DOG?

The topic for discussion this week and last was suggested by a friend—Kim Campbell, who lives in British Columbia, messaged me: “Have you ever done an article on seniors getting a dog? Where to get one, based on how many rescues won’t adopt to them?” Some rescue organizations and animal shelters have upper age limits on older adopters, although the ‘too old’ may vary from organization to organization. We haven’t discussed that topic here yet, so I asked animal professionals and animal lovers online about their experiences and thoughts on the subject.
PETS
News 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Little Shelter on Oct. 15

In this week's Paws & Pals, Little Shelter Animal Rescue & Adoption Center presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Curry is a 13-year-old Cocker Spaniel mix. The sweet senior is totally blind and is quite calm. Short walks followed by long naps and Curry will be one happy dog. He would do best in a quieter house that will allow him to relax.
PETS
Boomer Magazine

Dog Rescued from Hoarding Still Scared a Year Later

In this edition of My Pet World, animal advisor Cathy M. Rosenthal advises an owner whose rescued dog is still scared a year later – a sweet but frightened dog who still has trust and fear issues. She also fields comments on a dog and a cat with seemingly odd urinary issues.
PETS

