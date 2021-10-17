Check out these Maricopa homes on the market

(Maricopa, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Maricopa will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

895 Fresno Street, Maricopa, 93252 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,323 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This home screams COUNTRY CHARM! Enjoy quiet, small town life in this quaint, mid-century home. The roof, back patio and master bathroom has recently been upgraded. This home boast an oversize living/family room, large walk-in closets and a galley kitchen with plenty of storage. A large (720 sq ft) shop off the patio is perfect for any hobby. Large corner lot and completely fenced in with possible RV parking. As per seller, the square footage of the home is 1899. Seller is related to the listing agent. Buyer to verify all information.

For open house information, contact Betty Floyd, Miramar International-Riverwalk at 661-282-8980

1620 Zermatt Drive, Pine Mountain Club, 93222 2 Beds 2 Baths | $445,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,384 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Nestled among tall trees on a gently sloping lot, this gem feels like a restful sanctuary. There are panoramic views of Apache Saddle and the mountains from inside and outside of the property. This 1384 square foot two story, two bedroom, one and three quarter bath home is immaculate with high quality upgrades on the interior and exterior. You'll find custom woodwork and cabinetry throughout and a river rock hearth all designed and built by local artisans. The living room features huge windows and a cathedral ceiling that accents the hearth and wood stove; creating spacious, warmth and light. From the main level you'll reach a huge deck area that features a luxurious hot tub/spa under the stars. In the kitchen you'll find granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and windows that look out onto an ancient Live Oak tree that embraces the home. Both bathrooms boast the same high end details and fixtures. There is a private exterior entrance from the downstairs bedroom/bath and the upstairs bedroom has a private deck with unobstructed views. Plenty of event parking and secluded pathways surround the property and lead to a garden feature that is sure to delight the young at heart. Come take a Look! You'll like what you see!

For open house information, contact Judith Kaiser, Jennings Realty at 661-242-6100

2012 Woodland Drive, Pine Mountain Club, 93222 3 Beds 2 Baths | $445,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,761 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Come see this gem of a custom built home, with breathtaking mountain views, perched up high on mid Woodland Dr. Enter into the home through a quaint marbled-floor foyer. The majority of the living area is on this top level, with ceiling fans & bright, open windows, featuring nothing but spectacular views throughout. This level consists of a formal dining room, a spacious kitchen with a breakfast nook, a large living room, a main suite, and 2 good sized bedrooms, with a full guest bath between. The main suite has a dedicated pellet stove, a large custom wood bay window, and an ensuite bathroom, with a jetted spa tub, dual sinks and separate shower & toilet. The lounge/living room boasts of a stunning, river-rock framed authentic wood stove and gleaming, vaulted, custom, pine wood ceilings. Enjoy the cozy deck, for relaxing, entertaining, & star-gazing, featuring those panoramic views. BONUS SQUARE FOOTAGE is located on the lower level 1 bed/1 bath apartment, with kitchenette. Also on the lower level are laundry facilities and a one car garage. This property backs to a protected hillside; while the driveway has parking & turn-around space. This property is perfect as a first home, a weekend mountain retreat, &/or a lucrative property investment.

For open house information, contact Lizette Templeton, Jennings Realty at 661-242-6100

1701 Freeman Drive, Pine Mountain Club, 93222 4 Beds 3 Baths | $590,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,514 Square Feet | Built in 1991

A Grand Mountain Home awaits you in the coveted community of Pine Mountain Club with plenty of space for the entire family to enjoy! This grand 4-Bed & 3-Bath 2,514 SqFt home sits on 0.25 acre, and located at the top of Freeman Dr., with surrounding views of the mountains and tall lush trees. Built in 1991, this home exudes charm, warmth and craftsmanship throughout. The main level has a spacious living room with vaulted cedar ceilings and features a stone design wood pellet stove for those cozy winter days. French doors lead to the main deck, where you’ll enjoy hosting barbecues or family dinners as you take in the east-facing views of the mountain and appreciate the fresh air. The dining area expands into an impressive kitchen featuring a breakfast bar and plenty of cabinetry with views from sink windows. Down the hallway is an elegant office (or small bedroom), a spacious full-bathroom, secondary guest bedroom, and primary suite. The primary suite features stunning views from the large, wood-cased window, an ensuite bath with a soaking single person jetted-tub, and a walk-in closet. Up the stairs, you’ll be impressed to find an additional family room with stunning vaulted cedar ceilings with a multi-purpose use as game-room, fitness area and theater for you movie lovers; truly an ideal gathering space for you and your loved ones. Behind the door, another grand bedroom, a secondary suite with a custom patrician providing privacy and potential usage for a seating area, nursery or reading nook. Don’t miss the ensuite bath and walk-in closet with plenty of storage space and ready to move-in. Back in the main level, a set of stairs leads down to the double-door 2-car garage with laundry area, plus a workshop space underneath the house for the hobbyist. Additional home upgrades include vinyl flooring in the primary suite, led lights in kitchen area and freshly painted deck. Only a short 3-minute drive to the country club and village with shopping, dining and merchants' market, and just 90 mins away from Los Angeles and 60 mins from Bakersfield, this is a perfect combination of city comfort and mountain lifestyle. Community includes K-8 charter schools, with additional well-rated schools nearby. All home furniture is negotiable & home ready for you to move-in! Are the mountains calling you? You must see this property to appreciate all it has to offer!

For open house information, contact Karen Barrios, eXp Realty of California Inc at 888-584-9427