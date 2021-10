Last Friday afternoon, I took my kids on a lovely little nature walk at the Rogers Conservation Education Reserve. Apologies to anyone else who might have been on the trail that day if we were a little loud. We tramped up and down and around and explored the different trails. It had been a few months since we had done a true “nature walk” and it reminded me of how much fun we have when we take that time to be out in nature in a different place than our usual routes around our house.

ROGERS COUNTY, OK ・ 4 DAYS AGO