When he paused at his presser and his emotions sunk in, he got the attention of reporters, coaches, and teammates. Will Anderson loves football. He loves making big hits, he loves sacking quarterbacks, he loves creating turnovers, and he loves rendering offenses helpless. These were the reasons he chose to leave the state of Georgia and sign to the University of Alabama in the 2020 recruiting class. Despite his arrival as a five-star, Anderson has a chip on his shoulder. He wants to be legendary, and people felt his passion from high school to his freshman season with the Crimson Tide. Anderson is a future top-five NFL Draft pick; however, he is more about the team than himself. Last week, he pushed the defense to a 49-9 rout of Mississippi State.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO