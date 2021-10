Microsoft released the first-ever Patch Tuesday for Windows 11 last night with the new build version 22000.258 and it was found earlier today that the update makes the Level 3 (L3) cache latency for Ryzen CPUs even worse than it already was before. The test, conducted using AIDA64's memory benchmark, showed that the latency of the Ryzen 9 2700X was now nearly double (31.9ns) compared to the first release (17.1ns) and more than thrice compared to the typical ~10ns measured latency in the Windows 10 environment.

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO