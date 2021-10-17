CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sonora, TX

On the hunt for a home in Sonora? These houses are on the market

Sonora News Beat
Sonora News Beat
 6 days ago

(Sonora, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Sonora. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HOMg3_0cU45EMW00

505 Santa Clara, Sonora, 76950

3 Beds 2 Baths | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,260 Square Feet | Built in None

A Fixer Upper's Dream! This home has been gutted and is ready for someone to make it beautiful. Over 1200sq ft means 3 beds, 2 baths, 2 eating areas, large living room and large kitchen. This house is priced right for you to make it your dream!

For open house information, contact Kara Badeaux, NextHome Legends Realty at 325-400-7100

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-190997)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RRLzk_0cU45EMW00

1893 S Service Rd, Sonora, 76950

3 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,093 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Located just 2 miles west of Sonora, TX this property offers privacy and views to the next owner. The house is approximately 3,093 SF on 17.569 acres with no neighbors in site. You can relax on the back patio with family and friends or watch the sun rise with your morning coffee. The house has been completely remodeled with new hardwood floors and wet bar. There are two MASSIVE living areas to accommodate a formal living room and a media room, along with a split bedroom layout. This is a very large house on beautiful acreage in an area with massive oak trees and endless views. There is also an older barn and set of pens for those with livestock or show animals.

For open house information, contact Home and Land Group, Keller Williams Realty at 325-227-8903

Copyright © 2021 San Angelo Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SAARTX-104454)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=272CyY_0cU45EMW00

210 West Chestnut St, Sonora, 76950

3 Beds 1 Bath | $64,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,256 Square Feet | Built in None

What a great location! This 3 bedroom one bathroom house is conveniently located in the heart of town close to multiple shopping options. Many accessible upgrades exist including ramped entry and walk in tub/shower combo. A large yard makes for lots of outdoor possibilities. Also, don't miss the concrete floor, metal, 26x12 shop that is any handy man's dream. At this price, don't wait to see!

For open house information, contact Kara Badeaux, NextHome Legends Realty at 325-400-7100

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-190998)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03PMGo_0cU45EMW00

804 E 2Nd St, Sonora, 76950

5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,406,530 | Single Family Residence | 5,910 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Absolutely Breathtaking Georgian Colonial Williamsburg Virginia Mansion nestled in the Oaks of Sonora Texas!!!! Custom Built in 1975 with the aid of Patrick Chumney of San Antonio, a project taking 2 years to complete. The property is located on a 25.305 acre land tract just outside the city limits of Sonora, TX. The main house is 5,910 sq. ft. of livable area, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths with 5 fireplaces. An enchanting courtyard leads to a guest house with approximately 978 sq. ft. and has a full kitchen, fireplace, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. This property also has two carports (there is an attached 3-car carport and a detached 3 car carport), and a barn that is 1860 sq. ft. Please check out this link for additional photos, aerial, map, video, and more information; https://vtour.craigmac.tv/southeast2ndstreet Truly a diamond in the rough of West Texas!!!!

For open house information, contact Sabrina Allison Haecker, Scott Allison Real Estate at 325-949-5575

Copyright © 2021 San Angelo Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SAARTX-106103)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CDC: More Americans getting COVID booster shot than those who remain unvaccinated

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are already fully vaccinated are showing up to get their COVID booster shot in greater numbers than those not yet vaccinated. This comes after the FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, clearing the way for millions to be eligible for extra protection against the coronavirus. Elise Preston has the latest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sonora, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
Reuters

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Allison
The Hill

Biden remarks on Taiwan leave administration scrambling

President Biden ’s public remarks Thursday that the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense if it were attacked by China left White House officials scrambling to explain it did not represent a shift in U.S. policy. The comments come amid historically high tensions with China over trade, human rights,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Sonora News Beat

Sonora News Beat

Sonora, TX
12
Followers
266
Post
929
Views
ABOUT

With Sonora News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy