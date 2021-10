This is written by the silent ones — the nurses behind the doors of St. Vincent Hospital. When the ambulance brings your loved ones to the ER to be cared for, we are still here to take care of them. We are there for those patients coming in for surgery scheduled or emergent — reassuring them, comforting them and getting them home safely to recuperate. We are the ones cheering you on as you bring new life into the world. We are the ones holding their hands and praying with them when God is ready to take them home.

WORCESTER COUNTY, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO