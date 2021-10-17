CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crane, TX

Check out these Crane homes on the market

 6 days ago

(Crane, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Crane will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xNkeo_0cU4505b00

1810 Thompson, Crane, 79731

3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,275 Square Feet | Built in 1985

BEAUTIFUL HOME IN CRANE! 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE HOME. FEATURES SKYLIGHT, FIREPLACE BUILT-IN CORNER OFFICE, OPEN FLOOR PLAN. LARGE SEQUESTERED MASTER BEDROOM HIS/HER CLOSETS. DUEL SINKS IN MASTER BATHROOM WITH JETTED TUB & STAND ALONE SHOWER. LOTS OF STORAGE THROUGH OUT THE HOUSE. LARGE WALK IN CLOSETS WITH BUILT-INS. LARGE BACKYARD WITH COVERED PATIO. MOVE IN READY

For open house information, contact Arlene Dominguez, Strait A Real Estate at 432-652-8981

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01R5o2_0cU4505b00

1813 Mcelroy, Crane, 79731

3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,264 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the small town of Crane. 2 large workshops in the backyard. Front living area and Den area in the back of the house. Perfect starter home or investment property

For open house information, contact Ben Kinney Team at Keller Williams, Keller Williams Realty Midland at 432-520-5151

