Eureka, MT

House hunt Eureka: See what’s on the market now

 6 days ago

(Eureka, MT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Eureka. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m9Emm_0cU44yYn00

61 Ridge Lane, Eureka, 59917

4 Beds 3 Baths | $565,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,576 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Style and comfort are joined in this artistically, masterfully crafted hand-hewn log home that you must see to believe. A wrap-around log deck overlooks the wooded lot in the quiet, beautiful neighborhood. Throughout, there are log accents, heated wood and tiled floors, wood ceilings, picture windows, and fine lighting. Log steps lead to the spacious loft and the master suite, bath, and changing room - all with vaulted ceilings. Each of the 3 baths are unique with stunning features. The main floor has a bedroom, well-planned kitchen, living area with a stone fireplace. Downstairs, are 2 bedrooms, a spacious exercise room, and wet/dry sauna and hot tub. The heated, attached garage is roomy enough for vehicles and storage. Call Sandi Hall at 406.471.0749 or your real estate professional.

For open house information, contact Sandi Hall, National Parks Realty of Montana, LLC - Eureka at 866-599-8160

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22116158)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AP9lr_0cU44yYn00

280 Carpenter Lane, Eureka, 59917

2 Beds 1 Bath | $305,000 | Single Family Residence | 720 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Whether you're looking for a full time residence, vacation home, or investment property, this family home is perfect for your Montana adventures. Located just a stone's throw away from Tetrault Lake, you can canoe, kayak or paddle board around this breathtaking jewel of NW Montana. Minutes from forest service lands, rivers, lakes and wilderness areas, you can recreate to your heart's desire. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home features ADA additions, including a ramp to the front door and a lowered bathroom vanity. Renovate the 720 sq.ft. cabin to fit your needs or build your dream home on the 1+ acre lot. Call Naomi Wheat 406.318.8032 or your real estate professional to schedule an appointment today!

For open house information, contact Naomi Wheat, eXp Realty, LLC at 406-272-5357

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22110381)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QALTW_0cU44yYn00

196 Garrison Drive, Eureka, 59917

6 Beds 7 Baths | $1,250,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,226 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Welcome to peaceful, pristine Tetrault Lake in gorgeous NW Montana! Soak up the lake and majestic mountain views each morning with your coffee on one of the decks and take in the spectacular sunset views from the wall of glass windows. This beautiful home has 190 ft of lake frontage with the lake views accented from every possible angle, additional private homeowner lake access, shop, garage, four ensuite bedrooms, several large comfortable decks, and a guest apartment. And no restrictions on weekly/nightly rentals! Tetrault Lake has loons, good fishing, kayaking, wind surfing, and paddle boarding. The 10 hp maximum keeps this lake home peaceful and serene. See Supplement & Highlights & Features for more details. Call John and Cindy Ruth at 406-890-0155, or your real estate professional.

For open house information, contact Cindy Ruth, PureWest Real Estate (2920) - Whitefish at 406-885-6987

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22115678)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dHg0M_0cU44yYn00

42 Carpenter Lane, Eureka, 59917

3 Beds 3 Baths | $675,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Nearly completed, this exquisite mountain-modern home features fresh, natural, contemporary design elements. Abundant glass & industrial style provide an impressive indoor-outdoor connection with stunning Tetrault Lake views. The beach is just down the hill with easy access to all the fun; canoeing, bird watching, fishing. Enjoy the surrounding area filled with every kind of outdoor activity; Golf at #1 rated Wilderness Club or Indian Springs Ranch. If it's hiking, biking, skiing or snowmobiling you like, you'll enjoy our many trails & you are only minutes from Lake Koocanusa, Whitefish, Eureka, & the Canadian border. The final result is a home that blends into its landscape while inviting the breathtaking surrounding beauty in. Call Sandi at 406.471.0749 or your Real Estate professional

For open house information, contact Sandi Hall, National Parks Realty of Montana, LLC - Eureka at 866-599-8160

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22114872)

Eureka, MT
ABOUT

With Eureka News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

