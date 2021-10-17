CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyalusing, PA

Wyalusing-curious? These homes are on the market

Wyalusing News Watch
Wyalusing News Watch
 6 days ago

(Wyalusing, PA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Wyalusing will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yl9HT_0cU44xg400

139 Turkey Path, Wyalusing, 18853

3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,540 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Hunters Paradise and Nature Lovers Dream. This 3 bedroom home has a family room with gas fireplace, open kitchen with breakfast bar, oversized detached garage, mud room and covered front porch. Situated on 7.73 acres in Endless Mountains with fabulous views of mountains and waterfall and located across from Wyalusing Creek. Freshly painted throughout with new carpeting. New heater. Priced below market value for quick closing and being sold in as-is condition. The master bedroom has an oversized master bath that has been gutted and awaits your design to fit your needs for a master bath or walk in closet. Possibilities are endless! We have letter from Engineer stating this home is now a permanent fixture so normal mortgage financing is permitted. Schedule your appointment today - this home won't last!

For open house information, contact Cynthia Bannon, Salomon Realty, LLC at 215-788-1114

Copyright © 2021 Northern Mountains of Pennsylvania MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NCPBORPA-31710148)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kmoN9_0cU44xg400

820 Lacey Street, Laceyville, 18623

4 Beds 1 Bath | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,433 Square Feet | Built in None

Seller Reduced!! They want it sold!! This home awaits its new owners!! On nearly 2, flat and open acres, sits this country charmer. 4bd 1 bath with hardwood and new vinyl flooring.Master Bedroom has 12ft cathedral ceilings and tons of natural light!! Separate Studio Office with heat and privacy!! Bonus Outbuilding used as kennel behind Studio. Surface Rights Convey - Mineral can be negotiate

For open house information, contact Shannon Ambs, Classic Properties Kingston at 570-718-4959

Copyright © 2021 Greater Wilkes-Barre Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GWBARPA-21-5177)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JmYI8_0cU44xg400

4442 Sr 87, Mehoopany, 18629

3 Beds 2 Baths | $69,400 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Listed by ERA Brady Associates (570) 836-3848, Melissa S Swick (570) 574-7808: Buy...Don't Rent ! This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home has wraparound porches, nice yard. Inside has large kitchen dining room, living room with ceiling fan and 2 bedrooms on the second floor. Additional bedroom and half bah on the lower level and a large laundry/bonus room. Divide off the laundry area and use the rest as a family room. Propane heat units, propane hot water, well and public sewer. Affordable living !

For open house information, contact Melissa S Swick, ERA Brady Associates at 570-836-3848

Copyright © 2021 Greater Scranton Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBRPA-21-3972)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bkYaB_0cU44xg400

7497 Route 187, Sugar Run, 18846

3 Beds 1 Bath | $74,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,893 Square Feet | Built in 1754

Diamond in the Rough! River Frontage!! Hey Fellas / Ladies ever want to do a renovation project like you see on TV? This IS the perfect property to renovate! The possibilities are as endless as the NE Mountains of Pennsylvania. Come see the charm and character this home offers. Use your imagination to restore this home to the luster of yesteryear with a touch of modern elegance. The lot is 1.35 acres in the beautiful area of Sugar Run Did you know, the Susquehanna River is the longest river on the American East Coast, 444 miles long? And YOU can own a piece of it!!. Enjoy Fishing, Kayaking, tubing and swimming. So, ride the wave of opportunity to explore your creative side and let the Susquehanna be a great place to float your boat! Wyalusing School District. Some of the property is in a flood zone but not the house. See flood zone map. House sold " AS IS "

For open house information, contact Alice Wack, Rocky Forest Real Estate, Inc. at 570-746-2600

Copyright © 2021 Northern Mountains of Pennsylvania MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NCPBORPA-31712063)

See more property details

