Take a look at these homes for sale in Franklinville

6963 Horn Hill Road, Ellicottville, 14731 2 Beds 2 Baths | $329,000 | Single Family Residence | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1989

This country bungalo set on 7+ acres has a view for miles of Holiday Valley and HoliMont ski slopes. Beautiful setting on desirable Horn Hill Road with wooded lot for hiking. Lower level totally finished with walk out access to a newer 2 car garage with opener for your convenience. Plenty of storage and work area inside. Another garage houses the tractor. Also two additional sheds. This is the one you have been waiting for, So peaceful and calm and only 2 quick miles to all the fun available in Ellicottville Entire square footage is not reflected in County records but acknowledged when this licensed agent measured the living space on site at this time as the walkout lower level has been completed by Seller since originally built.

159 Long Point Drive, Machias, 14101 2 Beds 1 Bath | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 984 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Absolutely stunning views abound at this beautiful lakefront home. If you are looking for a waterfront vacation home, this is the one for you. This wonderful home has new vinyl plank floors throughout, a large fully applianced kitchen with ample counter space and cabinets, recently refreshed full bathroom with full tub, all new lighting, a wide open family room with sliding glass door leading to the expansive deck overlooking Lime Lake, and a convenient loft area currently housing 3 single beds and useful basement area housing included washer and dryer and loads of storage space. The wrap around deck is perfect to entertain or relax with your morning coffee...just breathtaking! All furnishings in the home are available and can be included with the right offer.

4122 Townline Road, Delevan, 14042 2 Beds 1 Bath | $464,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,742 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Get the privacy you deserve with this 100-acre getaway. This cedar log home welcomes you to this picture-perfect retreat, nestled in the middle of this attractive wooded parcel. The home has a wonderful wrap around porch to sit back and enjoy the views. The vaulted ceiling great room, with central soapstone woodstove, tongue and groove pine ceilings and white oak floors, is the space you deserve for your summer and winter getaways or year-round home. Plenty of room for dining and living in the great room. The Galley kitchen includes all the appliances. This first floor is accessible with wheelchair and includes ramp, lift and features for accessibility. The second floor is a large loft area overlooking the great room and could easily be a second-floor bedroom, office, or guest room. The added bonus includes a full walkout basement, Two Morton outbuildings, as well as a heated workshop with Lincoln woodstove, all in this beautiful setting. Move in year-round make this your home, or use it as a getaway, only about 50 minutes from Buffalo this is a short ride to paradise. The land has plenty of views, woods and fields and has all the privacy you could ever want.

3221 Jolly Town Road, Cuba, 14727 5 Beds 3 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,856 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Check out this well maintained five bedroom three bath ranch style house resting on 3.85 acres. House features 4 bedroom, 2 full baths, huge living room with wood burning fireplace and bar with storage room, large kitchen and spacious dining room, new metal roof on both main house and garage last year. Back of house consists of both covered deck and enclosed porch which connects main house to mother-in-law apartment. Apartment consists of one bedroom, one bath, kitchen and living room. Apt can easily be converted into a larger master bedroom, office, ect... Apt is currently rented, $525 with electric included in rent. Out buildings consists of large 3-4 bay garage with workshop and second floor for storage. garage has approx. 12 ft ceiling on ground floor, electric and water. The other out building consists of 6 bays. this out building is in need of a new roof. Also on property is a 3 bedroom, one bath trailer which is currently rented for $500 per month plus utilities. Trailer has it's own well, septic, electric and propane. Trailer is in need of repair which current owners are unable to complete, mostly cosmetic. Buyer can choose to update or remove.

