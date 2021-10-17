CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bloomfield, PA

Take a look at these homes on the market in New Bloomfield

 6 days ago

(New Bloomfield, PA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in New Bloomfield will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AT3Sr_0cU44vuc00

100 Blue Mountain Blvd, Carlisle, 17013

4 Beds 3 Baths | $464,300 | Single Family Residence | 2,649 Square Feet | Built in None

Two-story home with over 2,600 sq feet, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, and a 2-car garage.. Rec room on second floor can optionally be built as a 5th bedroom with closet. Flex space room on first floor provides various uses to suit your needs, and the open great room, dining room, and kitchen accentuate the spacious feel of the first floor. (Pricing may reflect limited-time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)

For open house information, contact Brittany Holtz Landmark Homes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MZK3c_0cU44vuc00

90 Fosselman Lane, Newport, 17074

4 Beds 2 Baths | $197,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,264 Square Feet | Built in 1973

One story living. This 4 Bedroom, 1.5 bath Ranch home sits on 2 acres. Enjoy your privacy., located on a dead end street. Beautiful original hard wood floors, 2 car attached garage, Lots of great storage and closet space.

For open house information, contact Christie Bellamy, NextHome Capital Realty at 717-409-6500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DXVzX_0cU44vuc00

102 Blue Mountain Boulevard, Carlisle, 17013

4 Beds 3 Baths | $434,600 | Single Family Residence | 2,207 Square Feet | Built in None

A bright and open home with a beautiful exterior, front porch, and 2-car garage.. An oversized great room with optional gas fireplace includes triple windows, and flows comfortably into the dining area, with sliding glass door access to the back yard patio. In turn, the dining area opens to the kitchen with a breakfast bar for convenient eat-in seating. At the front of the home, the flex space room can be used for a variety of purposes. The 2nd floor includes 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a laundry area. The owner's suite includes a private bath, double bowl vanity, and large closet. (Pricing may reflect limited-time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)

For open house information, contact Brittany Holtz Landmark Homes

