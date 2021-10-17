On the hunt for a home in Afton? These houses are on the market

(Afton, WY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Afton. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

20 Phuket Thailand, Other, 83110 6 Beds 7 Baths | $12,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 14,764 Square Feet | Built in None

A chic coastal retreat and an expression of contemporary glamor, the six-bedroom Villa Verai on Phuket's fashionable Cape Yamu takes luxury villa living to a fabulously new level. From the amazing setting to the modern, minimalist style, classic black-and-white dcor, and sensuous furnishings there is something wonderfully sophisticated and hipster about Villa Verai that makes the spectacular design and features stand out. The villa effortlessly exudes a sense of style and occasion that creates a statement stay that looks good and feels even better. Villa Verai is a premium luxury villa collection in Phuket by The Luxury Signature and a member of The Private World.

131 Willard Ave, Afton, 83110 2 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,318 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Charming, well-maintained one-level home on a quiet cul-de-sac, just walking distance from the town of Afton. Nice oversized .44AC lot, concrete driveway and walk-way, and meticulous lawn. As you enter the home you are greeted by a spacious living area and open kitchen area. Master bedroom has its own bathroom, and an additional bedroom and bathroom, with a laundry/mud room attached to the garage complete the layout. This is a must-see, and is move-in ready with town utilities available.

7134 Hwy 238, Afton, 83110 4 Beds 2 Baths | $569,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,856 Square Feet | Built in 1950

From the second you step into this cute farm house you feel like you're home. It is so welcoming and comfortable inside and out. The house is complete with all the charm you would hope for with original hardware on some doors, hardwood floors and built in cabinets. The main floor offers a great open floor plan with large mudroom inside the back door. This home allows you to bring all your animals and live the country life! Crow Creek irrigation rights provide seasonal water on the property. With amazing views out every window and easy access to town this is not one you want to miss!

267 Adams Street, Afton, 83110 2 Beds 2 Baths | $264,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,752 Square Feet | Built in 1954

This affordable home in Afton has two bedrooms, a full bath with new tile surround and vintage fixtures, family room with gas stove, formal dining and kitchen all on the main level. Downstairs is currently a half bath, two bonus rooms, and storage rooms with a pellet stove. Large fenced back yard and garden area with trees. Deep garage and storage sheds.

