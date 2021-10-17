Take a look at these homes on the market in Kingman

(Kingman, KS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Kingman. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

245 W B Ave, Kingman, 67068 4 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,257 Square Feet | Built in 1892

THIS HOME IS FOR SALE / DO NOT CALL ABOUT RENTING. A lot of heart and soul has been put into this home. Electrical and plumbing has been updated, vinyl clad windows, HVAC and several interior updates. Enjoy the large front porch. Large living room and formal dining room. You'll enjoy everything the kitchen has to offer -- island with bar seating and sink, gas stove w/oven, microwave, unusual back splash throughout kitchen. Pantry with stained glass door. Main floor laundry off kitchen. The master bedroom is on the main floor, the master bath has a shower however, this is the only bath on the main level. The master bedroom is large enough to be your main floor family room if you want. The upstairs features 3 bedrooms, storage room and large bath with a huge soaker-jetted tub. The upstairs also features an upstairs exit to the back yard.

446 Se 30 St, Kingman, 67068 3 Beds 4 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,258 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Here is a once in a lifetime opportunity to buy a one of a kind home. The southwest style home minutes away from downtown Kingman. 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home on 10 acres. The home has been built with an eye for detail, everything in the home has a story. The property is located in a heavy tree area perfect for watching the wild life. The home has 2 balconies that overlook the entire property. The home offers an oversized two car garage, and two extra areas for working. Located on the far end of the house is an office that just needs a few finishing touches.

1738 N Main, Kingman, 67068 3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,292 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Corner lot property!! Welcome home to 1738 N Main in Kingman. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with 1 car oversized garage. Vaulted Living Room with decorative fireplace is open to Dining Room with a wall of windows and doors to let in natural light and give access to backyard patio. The Kitchen is equipped with double sink and garbage disposal, a refrigerator, smooth top electric range, wall oven and pantry. The Master Bedroom has ensuite bathroom featuring a tiled walk in shower with dual shower heads. The shower features a seat and waterproofing membrane. One of the guest bedrooms has access to back yard patio with privacy fence. The back yard is fenced with mature trees for great shade. Home has 2 car driveway with one car garage. HVAC new in 2018, New Sewer 2021.

319 E Copeland Ave, Kingman, 67068 3 Beds 3 Baths | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 1917

Love of Character! This HUGE beautifully maintained 100+ year old home has been in the family for over 50 years. You will appreciate the pride of ownership seen throughout the home with a mix of original character and newer modern updates throughout. Updates include but not limited to: Updated kitchen, bathrooms, new flooring, newer windows on front side of home, updated electrical, maintenance free vinyl siding and more. The Library steals the show with floor to ceiling book cases and original hardwood floors, followed by victorian pocket doors, clawfoot tub/shower, and some original old door knobs with the skeleton keys still in them. This charming home will make you feel comfortable and spoiled with over 2500 finished sqft on main level, lots of storage, and a huge partially finished full basement with a rustic inspired finished full 3rd bathroom, a craft/workshop room with sink and large concrete storage room for shelter. Outside you will appreciate and love the extra semicircular driveway out front of the house and the oversized 2 car garage and fence in the backyard with a relaxing sitting area under a large shade tree. It is all waiting for you to envision the possibilities, enjoy and fill it full of family.

