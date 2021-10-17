CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lawtey, FL

Check out these homes on the Lawtey market now

Lawtey News Watch
Lawtey News Watch
 6 days ago

(Lawtey, FL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lawtey. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19O2QL_0cU44rNi00

22147 Fl-16, Starke, 32091

3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,755 Square Feet | Built in 1999

***Must See***This nicely renovated manufactured home contains 1755 Sq ft on 5.79 acres of land! It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This property can be used for instant rental income because it's Move in ready or it is also great for those looking to build a private get away compound.

For open house information, contact RAY SCOTT, ROUND TABLE REALTY at 904-469-7653

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEFMLS-1134594)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UOXj6_0cU44rNi00

226 Bradford Dr, Starke, 32091

6 Beds 4 Baths | $265,000 | Duplex | 2,844 Square Feet | Built in 2009

GREAT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! This well maintained duplex offers two units, both with 3bd and 2ba, nice privacy fenced in back yard, and covered back patio with storage. One unit has been updated with fresh paint, new appliances and flooring throughout. This unit is currently vacant and ready to go. The other unit is occupied and bringing in revenue. So many options with this one. Call today for more details.

For open house information, contact CARRIE CREWS, CW REALTY at 904-964-3948

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEFMLS-1103229)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nQp8s_0cU44rNi00

427 N Cherry St N, Starke, 32091

2 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 926 Square Feet | Built in 1954

First time home buyers dream! This home is the definition of move in ready featuring an updated kitchen, fresh paint, flooring, and a new roof, along with almost everything else in the home. This home is nestled on a corner, double lot down the Historic Streets of Starke. Buy this home for less than you can rent!!

For open house information, contact BECKY MASSEY, CB ISAAC REALTY at 352-475-2199

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEFMLS-1131442)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13F7J3_0cU44rNi00

16440 Sw 66 Ln, Starke, 32091

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Recently renovated, this two story home sits on 1 partially fenced acre outside of the city limits. --- Updates include:- New laminate and tile flooring throughout- Two new energy efficient air conditioning units - New paint inside and out- Updated cabinets and counter tops- New stainless kitchen appliances- New hot water heater ---Great location for commuters with the bypass only 1.5 miles away. Enjoy fishing or boating? The Sampson/Rowell Lake boat ramp is an easy 4 miles up the road. This price point is hard to find, especially with all of these updates!

For open house information, contact AUSTIN CARTER, COLDWELL BANKER SMITH AND SMITH REALTY at 904-964-9222

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEFMLS-1128906)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CDC: More Americans getting COVID booster shot than those who remain unvaccinated

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are already fully vaccinated are showing up to get their COVID booster shot in greater numbers than those not yet vaccinated. This comes after the FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, clearing the way for millions to be eligible for extra protection against the coronavirus. Elise Preston has the latest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Starke, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
City
Lawtey, FL
Reuters

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laminate Flooring#Water Heater#City Limits#Fresh Paint#Cw Realty#Cb Isaac Realty
The Hill

Biden remarks on Taiwan leave administration scrambling

President Biden ’s public remarks Thursday that the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense if it were attacked by China left White House officials scrambling to explain it did not represent a shift in U.S. policy. The comments come amid historically high tensions with China over trade, human rights,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Lawtey News Watch

Lawtey News Watch

Lawtey, FL
37
Followers
332
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lawtey News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy