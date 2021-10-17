Check out these homes on the Lawtey market now

(Lawtey, FL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lawtey. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

22147 Fl-16, Starke, 32091 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,755 Square Feet | Built in 1999

***Must See***This nicely renovated manufactured home contains 1755 Sq ft on 5.79 acres of land! It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This property can be used for instant rental income because it's Move in ready or it is also great for those looking to build a private get away compound.

For open house information, contact RAY SCOTT, ROUND TABLE REALTY at 904-469-7653

226 Bradford Dr, Starke, 32091 6 Beds 4 Baths | $265,000 | Duplex | 2,844 Square Feet | Built in 2009

GREAT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! This well maintained duplex offers two units, both with 3bd and 2ba, nice privacy fenced in back yard, and covered back patio with storage. One unit has been updated with fresh paint, new appliances and flooring throughout. This unit is currently vacant and ready to go. The other unit is occupied and bringing in revenue. So many options with this one. Call today for more details.

For open house information, contact CARRIE CREWS, CW REALTY at 904-964-3948

427 N Cherry St N, Starke, 32091 2 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 926 Square Feet | Built in 1954

First time home buyers dream! This home is the definition of move in ready featuring an updated kitchen, fresh paint, flooring, and a new roof, along with almost everything else in the home. This home is nestled on a corner, double lot down the Historic Streets of Starke. Buy this home for less than you can rent!!

For open house information, contact BECKY MASSEY, CB ISAAC REALTY at 352-475-2199

16440 Sw 66 Ln, Starke, 32091 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Recently renovated, this two story home sits on 1 partially fenced acre outside of the city limits. --- Updates include:- New laminate and tile flooring throughout- Two new energy efficient air conditioning units - New paint inside and out- Updated cabinets and counter tops- New stainless kitchen appliances- New hot water heater ---Great location for commuters with the bypass only 1.5 miles away. Enjoy fishing or boating? The Sampson/Rowell Lake boat ramp is an easy 4 miles up the road. This price point is hard to find, especially with all of these updates!

For open house information, contact AUSTIN CARTER, COLDWELL BANKER SMITH AND SMITH REALTY at 904-964-9222