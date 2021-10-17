CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ajo, AZ

Top homes for sale in Ajo

Ajo Post
Ajo Post
 6 days ago

(Ajo, AZ) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Ajo. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yqjl5_0cU44qUz00

1500 Cameron, Ajo, 85321

3 Beds 2 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Attached | 1,288 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Living room, kitchen, and dining area are the center of the home. The spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet and full bathroom are located at the east end of the house. There are two more bedrooms and another full-size bathroom at the west end. The full price includes the furniture.

For open house information, contact Daisy Farmer, Copper Crown Realty at 520-387-5631

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10956130)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GGL0L_0cU44qUz00

1690 N Ajo Gila Bend Highway, Ajo, 85321

2 Beds 1 Bath | $132,500 | Mobile Home | 680 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Do you need to escape and disconnect from the hustle and bustle of your world? This is the place for you! This is the perfect weekend or full-time getaway home to escape from it all. Enjoy the amazing panoramic mountain views from your front porch. There is a nice driveway and some wonderful native landscaping. If you like to garden there is plenty of space to develop gardens &/or a greenhouse for home grown food. Fifth wheel trailer attached as extra living quarters. PLUS, own an operating business selling storage sheds to the community from your established business out front! This sale includes three parcels totaling approximately 1 acre.

For open house information, contact Elda Anaya, HomeSmart at 602-230-7600

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6282532)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ldJnj_0cU44qUz00

545 N Kilbright Avenue, Ajo, 85321

3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,260 Square Feet | Built in 1979

This 1979 Built House features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on oversized lot. Property has wrought iron fencing. . Bonus storage room off the front of the house. Septic was cleaned and inspected in 2020. Enjoy the amazing panoramic mountain views from your front porch and back porch. There is a nice asphalt driveway and some wonderful landscaping. If you like to garden there is plenty of space to develop gardens. New roof and new AC recently updated. Foundation for a new storage or a mother in law suite already poured to make it your own.

For open house information, contact Oscar M Ramirez, Realty ONE Group at 888-461-0101

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6307095)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32TdRP_0cU44qUz00

1347 N Sartillion Avenue, Ajo, 85321

1 Bed 1 Bath | $77,000 | Manufactured Home | 672 Square Feet | Built in 2019

From tree-houses to tiny houses, everyone loves unique homes. Now, another hybrid has arrived on the scene, the shome, or shed-meets-home. Charming home set amid the sweeping landscapes of southern Arizona with panoramic mountain views, magnificent dark Sky, and the peaceful, quiet desert evenings! What a price on this beautiful home in the old mining town of Ajo, AZ. One of the greatest places to retire. This is the simple life with bare necessities in the town and to venture out to Buckeye or Tucson and let's not forget Rocky Point is very close. All you have to do is get your personal things and move in to this already furnished home.

For open house information, contact Elda Anaya, HomeSmart at 602-230-7600

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6290825)

