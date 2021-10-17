CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burns, OR

On the hunt for a home in Burns? These houses are on the market

Burns Bulletin
Burns Bulletin
 6 days ago

(Burns, OR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Burns. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TfXn5_0cU44pcG00

340 W Garfield St, Burns, 97720

3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,104 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Nice Home with Extras in Burns Oregon This 1988, 3-bedrooms, 2-bathroom, manufactured home with additional well-developed spaces is a wonderful home. With a fully fenced back yard, covered carport, shop area, storage, garden areas, there is a lot packed into this nice property. The owners showed pride of ownership and added to the home to make for great function and usability. The property features nice wood siding, a metal roof, and vinyl windows, and has been fully skirted. The home is set on concrete runners with pier pads and a full vapor barrier. The home is a single level with a covered front and back porch providing for year-round enjoyment and livability. The home features an open floor plan with a combination prep and dining area with a built-in China hutch. The kitchen includes all major appliances including a gas range and pantry for additional storage. Property is within the FEMA 100 year floodplain Additional Property Information: ADDRESS: 340 W. Garfield, Burns OR 97720 PRICE: 125,000 TAXES: $571.75 FINANCING: Cash YEAR BUILT: 1988 SQ. FT.: 1,104 sq ft (+/-) LOT SIZE: .15 acre lot HEAT SOURCE: Woodstove, electric wall heaters BEDROOMS: 3 bedroom - main bedroom with bath and two other bedrooms separated from the main; separated bedrooms feature built-in desk spaces and bay windows BATHROOMS: 2 bathroom - main bedroom bath features dual sinks and garden tub with shower; the second bath includes tub/shower combination KITCHEN: Refrigerator, dishwasher, newer gas range, garbage disposal. Pleasant sized kitchen with good cupboard storage, pantry, and skylight for additional lighting. The kitchen is adjacent to the dining area. DINING: Area includes built-in China hutch for additional storage FAMILY: Adjacent to the kitchen and dining areas; the area features a certified wood stove ADDITIONAL: Covered carport (10X60 ft +/-) - includes power and water Shop area (10X20 ft +/-) - concrete floor, electrical (110 power plugs), uncertified wood stove Covered & screened porch (10X20 ft +/-) - very pleasant space overlooking yard area Garden area (20X20 ft +/-) - fenced to keep out deer; watered Chicken coop (5X20 ft +/-) - coop with fenced area Storage (20X20 ft +/-) - covered storage for wood and another household/yard items APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, dishwasher, newer gas range, garbage disposal GARAGE: None

For open house information, contact Colby Marshall, Jett Blackburn Real Estate Inc. at 541-573-7206

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11020361)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L7V8K_0cU44pcG00

W 1716 Fillmore St, Burns, 97720

3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Mobile Home | 2,042 Square Feet | Built in 1999

This is a very well cared for home that sits on an elevated lot with views, space and privacy. The house is in great shape with newer vinyl plank floors throughout and newer GE kitchen appliances. There is an addition on the back side that provides extra work space or family room. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a jetted tub in the bath. Heat pump provides heat and A/C. The covered deck is super private, shaded and recently painted. The garage is detached and includes a huge bonus storage/work space room with a large pantry. This space could potentially be converted to an apartment (buyer to perform due diligence). Additional storage shed provides more storage space as well. The yard sits above a retaining wall and pull through driveway. In addition is a 1.25+/-undeveloped lot that you could keep to maintain privacy, or develop to add value. This is a rare find in Burns and out of the flood zone.

For open house information, contact Sam Rawlins, Rim Rock Properties at 541-633-4350

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11029719)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nMXM0_0cU44pcG00

550 E Monroe St, Burns, 97720

2 Beds 1 Bath | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,128 Square Feet | Built in 1953

This home has new windows and the roof was installed this year. Galley kitchen has lots of cupboards and counter space. Bedrooms have built in drawers and closet. Some new floor coverings and original hardwood floor in the living room. Cove entry way and glass blocks add to the personality of the home. The shop is perfect for storing or puttering with projects. Covered patio in the fenced back yard. Fruit tree and paved parking add to the many amenities. ADDRESS:550 E Monroe St, Burns PRICE:$140,000 TAXES:$1600.36 FINANCING:Cash or Bank YEAR BUILT:1953 SQ. FT.:1128 plus 500 sq. ft. basement LOT SIZE:.23 ac HEAT SOURCE:Oil Furnace BEDROOMS:2 BATHROOMS:1 APPLIANCES:Range, Refrigerator, BI Dishwasher and Washer & Dryer GARAGE:Attached single plus shop

For open house information, contact Mardy Stewart, Jett Blackburn Real Estate Inc. at 541-573-7206

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11022569)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1guL2a_0cU44pcG00

420 W Grant St, Burns, 97720

2 Beds 2 Baths | $56,500 | Single Family Residence | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1974

This singlewide has had some updating, has vinyl windows and an open floor plan. Laundry is located in the main bathroom. There is a mudroom, side deck and partially fenced yard. Currently rents for $500. Excludes Red Dot shed, woodstove and range that are currently in the home. Needs 24hr notice for any showings.

For open house information, contact Mardy Stewart, Jett Blackburn Real Estate Inc. at 541-573-7206

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11016336)

