Top homes for sale in Stroud

(Stroud, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Stroud will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2711 N Oklahoma 99, Stroud, 74079 3 Beds 3 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,150 Square Feet | Built in 1950

3 BED 2.5 BATHS REMODELED FARMHOUSE ON 5.18 ACRES W STORM SHELTER AND BARN NICELY UPDATED WITH A MODERN FARMHOUSE DESIGN INCLUDING BARN DOORS AND A GORGEOUS WHITE GAS LOG FIREPLACE, SEVERAL NEW WINDOW ,NEW PLUMBING ,NEW ROOF,NEW SEAMLESS GUTTERS AND VINYL SOFFITS AND FASCIA ,NEW FLOORING AND PAINT ALL NEW EXTERIOR DOORS UPGRADED ELECTRIC PANEL ON EXTERIOR, NEW SWITCHES AND PLUGS. HALL BATHROOM UPDATED WITH NEW VANITY,TOILET TILE FLOOR AND LIGHT. MASTER BATHROOM ADDED WITH GORGEOUS TILE SHOWER,TOILET, NEW VANITY AND FLOORING. ALL NEW LIGHTING AND CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT NEW CABINET, DOOR KNOBS AND HINGES.NEW KITCHEN FLOORING NEW KITCHEN SINK AND PANTRY WITH BARN DOOR NEW WELL PUMP. LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM/MUD SPACE AS YOU COME IN FROM THE 2 CAR GARAGE. BIG DETACHED SHOP/GARAGE WITH RV PARKING ZONED AGRICULTURAL USE BUYER TO VERIFY ALL INFO

For open house information, contact Lana Place, Allied, Inc., REALTORS at 405-879-2266

349241 E 970 Road, Sparks, 74869 2 Beds 1 Bath | $57,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,012 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Secluded, quiet 2 bed, 1 bath house on 2 acres (MOL) with an additional cabin that has a bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen. This peaceful private house needs some work but would make a perfect getaway or starter home. It is going to take some TLC but there is potential here for a beautiful place.

For open house information, contact Chris Elerick, All Seasons Realty, LLC at 918-377-2234

47193 N Hwy 66 Highway, Depew, 74028 3 Beds 1 Bath | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,214 Square Feet | Built in 1973

5 acres with Home on highway 66 in Depew, home needs some work, but would make a great rent house, and land is divided with a option to build or add a business.

For open house information, contact Carl Martin, Premier Realty LLC at 405-258-1324

351775 E 860 Road, Stroud, 74079 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 2001

3 bed 2 bath mobile on 20 acres MOL to be determined by survey. 20 acres is mostly open and seller will fence the property with acceptable offer. The east property line will be the middle of the creek. The property has well and septic and have been told that rural water is available at the road.

For open house information, contact Amy Miller, RE/MAX Realty Plus Inc at 405-258-0857