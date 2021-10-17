CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kaunakakai, HI

Take a look at these homes on the Kaunakakai market now

Kaunakakai News Alert
Kaunakakai News Alert
 6 days ago

(Kaunakakai, HI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Kaunakakai. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8SX0_0cU44mDJ00

7142 Kamehameha V Highway, Kaunakakai, 96748

1 Bed 1 Bath | $215,000 | Condominium | 696 Square Feet | Built in 1978

It doesn't get any better than ocean front on the lush tropical east end of Molokai. Four island & rugged mountain views. This condo is a legal vacation rental, completely turnkey with all furnishings, linens, & kitchen wares. A203 has new luxury vinyl flooring, furniture, paint, & a remodeled bathroom. Wavecrest has beautiful tropical grounds, a swimming pool with cabana, a BBQ area, & tennis courts. The best beaches are just down the road and a neighborhood store with a lunch counter. Molokai is the Hawaii of old, quiet, rural and family oriented with no stoplights or traffic jams. Enjoy all water sports, go hiking or just relax & read a book, You deserve a place in the sun.

For open house information, contact Leslie J Howard, Tropical Island Properties LLC at 808-553-3648

Copyright © 2021 Honolulu Board of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HICENTRAL-202108401)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42yo6N_0cU44mDJ00

311 Kikipua Street, Kaunakakai, 96748

3 Beds 1 Bath | $317,500 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1977

This is what Island Living is about! Here is your chance to live close to the market, schools and parks! Home is setback from the street for more privacy.

For open house information, contact Justin T Morikawa, TLC Realty LLC at 808-852-2555

Copyright © 2021 Honolulu Board of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HICENTRAL-202125803)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30sSBw_0cU44mDJ00

34 Kamakana Place, Kaunakakai, 96748

2 Beds 1 Bath | $388,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Kawela Gardens 2B/1Ba Home with nice yard and Mango tree! Perfect home for a family or investment property. Close to town and it's amenities. Actual square ft., configuration and permitting may differ from county records; buyer/agent to do their own due diligence. 48 hour notice to show. Home is being sold "As-Is".

For open house information, contact Tracy L Norling-Babbitt, Tropical Island Properties LLC at 808-553-3648

Copyright © 2021 Honolulu Board of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HICENTRAL-202124229)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CDC: More Americans getting COVID booster shot than those who remain unvaccinated

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are already fully vaccinated are showing up to get their COVID booster shot in greater numbers than those not yet vaccinated. This comes after the FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, clearing the way for millions to be eligible for extra protection against the coronavirus. Elise Preston has the latest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Business
City
Kaunakakai, HI
Hawaii State
Hawaii Real Estate
State
Hawaii State
Reuters

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Furnishings#County Records#Furniture#A203#Island Living#Tlc Realty Llc
The Hill

Biden remarks on Taiwan leave administration scrambling

President Biden ’s public remarks Thursday that the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense if it were attacked by China left White House officials scrambling to explain it did not represent a shift in U.S. policy. The comments come amid historically high tensions with China over trade, human rights,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Kaunakakai News Alert

Kaunakakai News Alert

Kaunakakai, HI
18
Followers
284
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kaunakakai News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy