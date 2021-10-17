Take a look at these homes on the Kaunakakai market now

(Kaunakakai, HI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Kaunakakai. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

7142 Kamehameha V Highway, Kaunakakai, 96748 1 Bed 1 Bath | $215,000 | Condominium | 696 Square Feet | Built in 1978

It doesn't get any better than ocean front on the lush tropical east end of Molokai. Four island & rugged mountain views. This condo is a legal vacation rental, completely turnkey with all furnishings, linens, & kitchen wares. A203 has new luxury vinyl flooring, furniture, paint, & a remodeled bathroom. Wavecrest has beautiful tropical grounds, a swimming pool with cabana, a BBQ area, & tennis courts. The best beaches are just down the road and a neighborhood store with a lunch counter. Molokai is the Hawaii of old, quiet, rural and family oriented with no stoplights or traffic jams. Enjoy all water sports, go hiking or just relax & read a book, You deserve a place in the sun.

For open house information, contact Leslie J Howard, Tropical Island Properties LLC at 808-553-3648

311 Kikipua Street, Kaunakakai, 96748 3 Beds 1 Bath | $317,500 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1977

This is what Island Living is about! Here is your chance to live close to the market, schools and parks! Home is setback from the street for more privacy.

For open house information, contact Justin T Morikawa, TLC Realty LLC at 808-852-2555

34 Kamakana Place, Kaunakakai, 96748 2 Beds 1 Bath | $388,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Kawela Gardens 2B/1Ba Home with nice yard and Mango tree! Perfect home for a family or investment property. Close to town and it's amenities. Actual square ft., configuration and permitting may differ from county records; buyer/agent to do their own due diligence. 48 hour notice to show. Home is being sold "As-Is".

For open house information, contact Tracy L Norling-Babbitt, Tropical Island Properties LLC at 808-553-3648