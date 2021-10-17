CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Saba, TX

Check out these San Saba homes on the market

San Saba Dispatch
San Saba Dispatch
 6 days ago

(San Saba, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in San Saba. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1780 N Highway 16, San Saba, 76877

4 Beds 3 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,768 Square Feet | Built in 1945

1+ acres of land fronts on Hwy. 16 less than 3 miles from San Saba, with a well is hard to find, but just so happens that we have one for sale. The residence consist of 2,542 sq. ft., was built in 1945 and has a composition and metal roof and is sitting on pier and beam and a slab. 2 covered porches and a storage building that is 600 sq. ft mostly concrete floor, 2 car detached garage with a dirt floor. Property is fenced. There are pecan trees. The heat for the home is propane but the ac was provided by window units. Garage is been added as part of the home. Estimated taxes without exemptions are $2,625.93.

For open house information, contact Billie Hoyt, Hoyt Real Estate at 325-205-0601

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14580022)

1001 N 8Th Street, San Saba, 76877

2 Beds 2 Baths | $143,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,396 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Cozy Cottage of San Saba- this 2 bedroom 2 bath house is a charming little cottage style house located just minutes of San Saba ISD, Rogan Field and the Armadillo Arena. The kitchen has a country vibe to it with a gas stove perfect for all you chefs and bakers out there! There is an office located just off the living room and master suite. The back bedroom has it's on space off the kitchen with it's very own full size bathroom. Enjoy entertaining in the spacious backyard! The adjoining lot has room to build on our can be fenced off to expand the backyard and turn into your very own oasis.

For open house information, contact Brandi Allison, Hoyt Real Estate at 325-205-0601

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14644506)

606 S S. Lafayette Street, San Saba, 76877

4 Beds 3 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,081 Square Feet | Built in 1999

This home has four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, large living room, large bonus room, formal dining room, kitchen nook, galley style kitchen, laundry room, covered patio looking out to nice fenced backyard, large covered area for picnics and family fun. Two separate carports and a enclosed workshop, plus fenced acreage for sheep, goats or other livestock. Chickens are welcome here also. Located at the end of a street, so no thru traffic. You can be in the city and feel like the country. Good place for raising a family or taking it easy and enjoying retirement. Located at the edge of the city limits and has all city utilities. Estimated taxes are $7069.

For open house information, contact Deryl Hoyt Jr, Hoyt Real Estate at 325-205-0601

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14622833)

1203 W Dry Street, San Saba, 76877

4 Beds 4 Baths | $243,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,603 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Original structure was built around 1940 and remodeled and added on to in 2014. More upgrades were added with the current owners. Mostly sandstone rock exterior and metal roof make a lasting and attractive exterior. Large bedroom and bath above carport, space can be converted to an efficiency apartment or Air BnB rental. The kitchen comes with some new appliances. The master has a loft above it currently being used for extra clothes storage but can have multiple purposes. The school, grocery store and a nice restaurant are all only a couple blocks away. Priced below appraisal to make for a quick sale and move for the sellers. Move fast to get this home and avoid multiple offer situations.

For open house information, contact Deryl Hoyt Jr, Hoyt Real Estate at 325-205-0601

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14673631)

See more property details

With San Saba Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

