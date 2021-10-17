Take a look at these homes for sale in Scottville

(Scottville, MI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Scottville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

316 N William Street, Ludington, 49431 4 Beds 3 Baths | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1922

NEWLY renovated Stunning City of Ludington home. Prime location in proximity to the beach and downtown. Quality built and detail throughout as this is a classic made new, rare find. 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms. Private main floor master suite with his and her closets, bathroom with double vanity and sunroom. Remarkable curb appeal with beautiful porch for relaxing. New kitchen features a beautiful island with London sky Quartz countertop and all new Frigidaire stainless appliances. Hickory hybrid floors. An inviting living area has a double sided gas fireplace w/ built-ins and large bay windows to let in extra light. This home has a new furnace, water heater, electrical, plumbing, closed cell foam insulation, trimmed siding, lighting, doors, windows, drywall, paint and flooring. Encapsulated crawl space. Don't miss out on the unique opportunity to have a turn-key, low maintenance home in downtown Ludington. Close to beautiful beaches, marina, downtown, restaurants, parks and schools

1865 S Lakeshore Drive, Ludington, 49431 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,075,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,323 Square Feet | Built in 1970

4 + acre executive estate on Lake Michigan! Don't miss this unique opportunity to live the lake life! This spacious year round home is the perfect blend of form and function. Open main floor plan with soaring vaulted ceilings, Contemporary fixtures, 10 foot Kitchen island, Formal living room with fireplace and 8 foot sliding door, and windows/skylights to maximize natural light and the priceless lake views. Fully finished walk out basement with living area, full bath, office, and fitness room. Breathtaking views of Lake Michigan and legendary West Michigan sunsets. Multi level decks, patio with fireplace, and a hot tub. Plenty of room for cars and toys with an attached fully dry walled oversized 3 stall garage, with a full 1000 square foot studio apartment with full kitchen and bath. Plus an additional detached 2 stall garage! Lake Michigan and Pere Marquette boat ramp within a mile. Call Steve Winczewski at Greenridge Realty Today!

506 2Nd Street, Ludington, 49431 3 Beds 1 Bath | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 860 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Cute 3 bedroom home. Nice location, new flooring. Walking distance to the splash pad, boat launch and fishing at Copeyon Park, just minutes from downtown Ludington. Jamie Loney 231-794-9740Christina Simone 231-343-4598

9273 Us 10, Branch, 49402 3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 980 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Welcome home to this well maintained 3 bed/2 bath gem in Branch, MI. Right off of hwy 10! You will love the updated kitchen cabinets, updated flooring, and open space throughout. Enjoy gardening along with nature watching in your back yard. Stay out of the elements while being outside with the full length covered porch. Store your toys in the large detached 2 stall garage. Move in ready!

