Take a look at these homes for sale in Morganton

266 Twin Peaks Drive, Mineral Bluff, 30559 5 Beds 5 Baths | $649,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,324 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Southern Living magazine called… Are you ready to answer? Far from ordinary, this charming Southern estate is the ultimate experience in full-time mtn living. From the moment you arrive, you'll immediately notice the manicured lawn & immaculately maintained exterior. Showcasing mesmerizing year-round mtn views, this private haven boasts astounding possibilities both inside & out from the AH-mazing outdoor living area to the spacious open floor plan & still room to expand. This 5BR/5BA beauty offers master on the main, 3 car garage w/ unfin. bonus rm above, full unfin. basement, custom upgrades throughout & offers an abundance of natural light that provides you a warm & inviting feel. Privately tucked away, this beautiful homestead is nestled between the lovely mountain towns of Blue Ridge & McCaysville with easy access to all your heart desires. Move-in ready & in spectacular condition both inside & out, this home is ready to greet you with a big “hey y’all, come on in!”

234 Hardslate Road, Blue Ridge, 30513 4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,000 | Cabin | 3,080 Square Feet | Built in 1984

This country rustic 4BR, 3BA cabin is situated on 3.87 quiet acres and has 3,080 square feet of space on unrestricted land with end-of-the-road privacy! Equally distanced between Blue Ridge and Ellijay, this property has a lot to offer - an in-ground easy to maintain saltwater pool, private spring-fed pond, garage, carport, and workshop. This would make a great multi-family home, as both levels have their own kitchens, living rooms, and entrances. This versatile property is just 5 minutes away from the Toccoa River, known for its fishing, guided raft tours, tubing, and surrounding hiking trails. And if that isn't enough adventure, then USFS land is easy walking distance from the house itself! If you want privacy, an outdoor lifestyle, or just a spacious home in a peaceful setting, put this one on your shortlist of places to tour. We'll see you there!

1480 Hidden Lake Drive, Cherry Log, 30522 3 Beds 3 Baths | $414,900 | Cabin | 1,632 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Your Log Cabin in the Woods is waiting for you: 3 Bedrooms + Bonus Room, 3 Bath, 1632 sq. ft. under AC/Heat, 0.57 acres. All the amenities you expect: Fast, dependable Internet, 24kw Generator, Gas/Electric Heat-pump/AC, Hot Tub, Serenity and Wildlife! This Cabin has been updated in 2021 and the second level was completed. Immaculately maintained, never been rented! Main level features a Great Room with a gorgeous stone fireplace (gas-logs), an updated Kitchen with Granite Counter Top, new Appliances & adjacent dining/living room, 2 Bedrooms with one Bath with Tub/Shower Combo, vanity w/granite counter and the Master suite incl. a sitting /office space, 2 walk-in closets, Master Bath with shower, vanity w/granite counter. The second Level includes one Bedroom, a bathroom, a Laundry/storage room and separate workroom. Both Levels feature huge decks, partially screened in and a Hot Tub on the lower level. A Fire pit is waiting for you to review the day's adventures. Conveniently located between Ellijay and Blue Ridge, 3 minutes from 515 on asphalt road! The cabin is offered partially furnished.

174 Shepherds Way, Morganton, 30560 3 Beds 3 Baths | $699,900 | Cabin | 3,099 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Dreams do come true... After traveling the scenic route filled with majestic farmlands & mountain views, the gates of Shepherds Ridge will bring a smile to your face with your stunning rustic lodge just around the corner! With an absolutely mesmerizing mountain, pasture, & creek backdrop setting the stage, you'll be in awe from the moment you arrive. Outdoor highlights include: screened porch, terrace level patio, workshop, firepit, amazing view complete w/ creek frontage, and 2 car garage! Moving indoors, the open floor plan is highlighted by the soaring ceil. & abundance of glass allowing the warmth of natural light to fill the home. It is perfect for entertaining friends & family w/ a BR/BA on each level, loft, office space, spacious kitchen, laundry on the main, & full fin. bsmt w/ REC/media rm. Whether you’re considering part or full-time living, this majestic charmer allows you to escape the cares of the world. Happily ever after awaits!

