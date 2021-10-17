Check out these homes on the Spicer market now

(Spicer, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Spicer will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

336 7Th Street N, Kandiyohi, 56251 4 Beds 3 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,538 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Great location in Kandiyohi! This four bedroom 3 bath home has a full, partially finished basement, with room for a possible 5th bedroom. There is a four season room off the dining room with a large walk out patio.

For open house information, contact Kristen Lidbeck, RE/MAX Preferred Realty at 320-231-1221

19643 Ne 71 Street, New London, 56273 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,348 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Attractive, walk-out, rambler in ''Cole's Island View'' on the NE edge of scenic New London! Gorgeous view from the sunroom/dining room. Spacious kitchen, remodeled in 2006, custom, pull-out cabinets, granite counter tops, recessed light, ''Bruce'' hardwood floors, huge custom windows to the river! This property includes your own island! Home has newer siding and 30-year shingles. Large lot with a gazebo and 10x16 storage shed. Lower level family room has large patio doors to river side, and gas fireplace. You will love the location!

For open house information, contact David Olson, Premier Real Estate Services at 320-259-4554

8316 N Shore Drive, Spicer, 56288 3 Beds 2 Baths | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,165 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This well-maintained manufactured home sits on a heavily shaded lot across the street from the public boat access on beautiful Green Lake in Spicer, MN. The tree average provides plenty of shade so that you can enjoy open windows & the breeze coming off the lake all summer long, limiting the use of the central A/C. The insulated garage & two sheds provide plenty of storage for all of your lake toys, & the large deck is perfect for winding down after a day on the lake. City water & sewer allow for year-round lake enjoyment.

For open house information, contact Michelle Hoagland, Keller Williams Preferred Rlty at 952-746-9696

10200 County Road 40 Ne, Spicer, 56288 3 Beds 1 Bath | $359,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,552 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Fantastic home on 6.17 acres. Outbuildings include a 34x40 triple stall oversized garage that is core filled and frost footings, 10' sidewalls. A quonset is 24x32. A 48x32 building that is partially heated and wall air conditioner. With above storage mezzanine. The workshop measures 24X32, garage area is 24x32. Underground storage building that is 12x30, great area to build a smoker, create and store your own beer/wine. Home features 3 bedrooms, a massive living/great room, overlooking a gorgeous wildlife area. The second living/family room overlooks the front of the home and has a gas fireplace. Both of these are on the main floor of the home. The third living/Family room is in the basement, great place to send the kids for their get togethers, video games and/or movie nights. Home also has the great feature that the main floor has the master bedroom and two bedrooms in the lower level. Huge storage area that easily could convert to bathroom.

For open house information, contact Paul Ryan, RE/MAX Preferred Realty at 320-231-1221