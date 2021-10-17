Check out these Dover Foxcroft homes on the market

(Dover Foxcroft, ME) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Dover Foxcroft will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

53 Turner Road, Sangerville, 04479 2 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 880 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Two bedroom cottage located a short distance from town and on a town maintained road. Kitchen, living room with a nice wood burning fireplace. Two bedrooms and laundry. Drilled well and a septic system. Interior needs to be finished. New cabinets ready to be installed. Bathroom fixtures in place. Water not connected. Would make a cozy cottage with a little work. ATV and snowmobile from your driveway.

19 Crow Hill Road, Parkman, 04443 2 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 2000

You will find this lovely home with 2 beds, 1.5 baths in a gorgeous country setting not far from amenities. Home features single-floor living and is move-in ready. Additional features include 32x28 two-car garage with heated/finished room above (pool table to convey), a 24x12 deck, as well as a beautiful pond in the back yard for recreational fun! It's a must-see!!

74 Water Street, Monson, 04464 3 Beds 1 Bath | $49,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,642 Square Feet | Built in 1900

The Arts community is looking to grow with your purchase of this home with good bones and in need of completing the renovation.located just a short walk to the public landing on Lake Hebron, shops and restaurants. Monson is on the Appalachian Trail and a short ride to Majestic Moosehead Lake. Property being sold ''as is'' . Motivated seller

876 Bangor Road, Dover Foxcroft, 04426 3 Beds 3 Baths | $374,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,953 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Looking for privacy? This 3 bedroom home is located on a 100 acre lot just a short distance from town. Kitchen with oak cabinets and island. Sliding door to back deck over looking large lawn area and a slate patio. Dining room, den or office and a living room with brick hearth for wood stove hookup. Also half bath and laundry, Front foyer with open staircase. Master bedroom with full bath and a jacuzzi. Two bedrooms and a full bath. Sitting area. Plenty of room in basement for a game room. Two car attached garage with auto opener and entry to laundry room. Whole house propane generator. Nicely landscaped and boarders Sias Brook. Lot is heavily wooded and in tree growth. Have your own hunters paradise. Call today for ashowing.

