Top homes for sale in Walsenburg

(Walsenburg, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Walsenburg will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

5427 County Rd 520, Walsenburg, 81089 3 Beds 2 Baths | $725,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,164 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Horse property!!! Rolling hills/meadows, peaceful, sweeping scenic vistas of the old west surrounded by mountains, radial dikes, & soaring skies. The cedar sided home built with large picture windows & decks around to choose your viewing pleasure, large 3 bedrooms & 3 full baths, large game room/office/another bedroom and root cellar with 1500+ gallon cisterns. Great home for large family gatherings and space to spread out & pick your favorite space.

352 6Th St, Walsenburg, 81089 4 Beds 2 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,174 Square Feet | Built in 1909

Historic gem at the heart of Southern Colorado! Almost totally updated 3-4 bedroom with huge kitchen and hard wood floors throughout. New kitchen, new furnace, new hot water heater, new windows, new wood burning stove. Oak floor and 3/4 inch tongue and groove mahogany ceilings. Back yard sports a large 1 car garage, workshop, storage, and smoker building. Updated electrical service. Updated bathrooms with fantastic custom tile work. Close to Lathrop state park, golf course, hiking, fishing, boating, and camping. Room dimensions are estimates only.

620 4Th St, Walsenburg, 81089 1 Bed 1 Bath | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 624 Square Feet | Built in 1965

This fixer upper sits on .195 acres with a detached 2 car garage. With skills and expertise of a crafty carpenters magic, this little home can make a cute rental or make it your own home. The two car garage is ready to go and usable. Utilities at the lot.

704 Co Rd 521.3, Walsenburg, 81089 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Views, privacy, shop, barn and more! Nicely updated 1999 3 bed/2 bath purged manufactured home with new flooring and new carpet. Bright, open layout, sliding glass doors from eat in kitchen onto back deck with views north to Greenhorn and to the west. Attached oversized two car garage with storage and work space. Huge 32x30 shop with wood stove, drive thru garage doors, separate workspaces and bathroom. Additional 9x32 barn w/ loafing shed, plus chicken coop, wellhouse and cistern. Fenced 37 acres and no covenants, great property for horses, livestock and you!

