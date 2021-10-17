CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballinger, TX

Take a look at these homes on the Ballinger market now

Ballinger Bulletin
Ballinger Bulletin
 6 days ago

(Ballinger, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Ballinger than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wDKxv_0cU44f2E00

396 Private Rd 2882, Ballinger, 76821

4 Beds 5 Baths | $3,399,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,861 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Enjoy unparalleled privacy on an approximately 900 acre estate featuring a sprawling traditional 4 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath home, with distinctive charm highlighted by antique brick floors, 5 fireplaces and beautiful built-ins galore. This home was incredibly constructed with steel construction and a concrete access spanning under the home. There are two spacious shops on the property- one is 5k square feet, the other is 5,500 square feet with 3 spacious offices, 1/2 bath and conference room. The beautiful koi pond, landscaping and live oak trees compliment this grand estate. 4 geothermal HVAC units service the home, and 1 services the barn offices. In 2019, the standing seam roof was replaced, as well as fresh exterior paint. There are 3 wells, pens, a hunting cabin with a living space and kitchen and the Los Arroyos Creek rambles through the center of the property. Additionally, there is abundant wildlife, cline grass and improved grasses, well maintained fencing.

For open house information, contact Nancy Vincent/ Laura Scott, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Addresses REALTORS at 325-942-6400

Copyright © 2021 San Angelo Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SAARTX-102730)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DcROF_0cU44f2E00

1700 N 8Th St, Ballinger, 76821

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,928 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Come see this unique home within walking distance of Ballinger Elementary school. Beautiful wood plank ceramic tile in living area. Kitchen is fully open with and granite counter tops accented with a tumbled marble and mosaic backsplash. Both baths have claw foot furniture piece vanities with granite tops. Side foyer could be a small private office with it's own entrance. Master bedroom also has custom build in's. Must see to appreciate this lovely home!

For open house information, contact Jaclyn Gibbs, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Addresses REALTORS at 325-942-6400

Copyright © 2021 San Angelo Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SAARTX-105977)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dwrul_0cU44f2E00

1205 8Th St, Ballinger, 76821

2 Beds 1 Bath | $84,500 | Single Family Residence | 981 Square Feet | Built in 1950

PERFECT 2 bedroom 1 bath "Cottage like" home located in a great area close to schools. Home has been refurbished from plumbing, electrical,new windows,all new flooring,cabinets,light fixtures, and a bath and kitchen remodel. Perfect for a single or couple just starting out. Don't let this one get by . Call for appointment.

For open house information, contact Donna Williams, Big Country Realty at 325-365-2101

Copyright © 2021 San Angelo Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SAARTX-104768)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E9Bsu_0cU44f2E00

507 County Rd 229, Ballinger, 76821

3 Beds 2 Baths | $479,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,958 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Come see this meticulously clean and well-maintained property for sale in Ballinger, Texas. This would be a great property for horses, farming, gardening, homesteading, raising animals and just plain living in the peace and quiet of the country. The quaint farmhouse is so appealing with it's relaxing country home feel. The master bedroom, bath, kitchen, dining, and garage are downstairs with covered porches and fenced yard. Extra storage, two bedrooms with built-in desks and a full bath are all upstairs. There is a firepit near the garage and kitchen side entrance for ease of outdoor cooking. Three sheds are set up for horses and tack. This property is set up with an RV hook-up and there are two very strong water wells on the property. The fences are fair to good. They keep horses in just fine. This prime soil is sandy and great for horses and growing. The entire property has 60 pecan trees which produce a large variety and range of pecans. 30 Mins from San Angelo, TX.

For open house information, contact Mike Dolan, United Country Real Estate/M&M Ranch Land Investments, LLC at 325-234-3077

Copyright © 2021 San Angelo Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SAARTX-103911)

