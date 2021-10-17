CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the hunt for a home in Glenwood? These houses are on the market

(Glenwood, AR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Glenwood. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

711 Ferguson Street, Glenwood, 71943

4 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,564 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Cute 4 bed, 2 bath home conveniently located in Glenwood. New paint, flooring, fenced in backyard, and a lot of outside storage!

For open house information, contact Heather Vaughn, Caddo River Realty, Inc. at 870-356-2446

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21023868)

154 Serenity Loop, Glenwood, 71943

5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,400,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,092 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Join the "WINNER'S CIRCLE" with this gorgeous, custom cabin that overlooks the Caddo River. This spacious cabin offers breathtaking views of the river, and ample space for guests to spread out and relax. You enter the cabin into the large, open kitchen, living, and dining area which is fully furnished, and stocked with everything you need. There are 4 king bedrooms w/private baths, and two bunk rooms. The front porch and lower deck provide space to hang out, play games, or simply relax and enjoy the views.

For open house information, contact Amber Stewart, Coldwell Banker Elite Realtors at 903-832-2486

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21033412)

208 S First St, Glenwood, 71943

2 Beds 1 Bath | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 896 Square Feet | Built in 1950

INVESTORS AND FIRST TIME HOME BUYERS TAKE NOTICE!! Cute home with modern updates. This charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath house has been completely remodeled! Includes a laundry room, one car carport, front porch, nice kitchen and more! Perfect starter home or investment property. This is a must see and priced to sell!

For open house information, contact Heather Vaughn, Caddo River Realty, Inc. at 870-356-2446

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21012291)

1292 S Harris Road, Pearcy, 71964

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,872 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Great location on this 3BR/2BA (1872 sq. ft.) double wide mobile home on over 6 acres of beautiful level land along S. Harris Road. Located just minutes from Lake Hamilton school, this property is perfect for someone looking for a rural setting near town. The property also includes a steel frame 24' x 30' storage building and a very cool outdoor gazebo, perfect for an outdoor kitchen/cooking area. Several additional building spots on the property. Lots of privacy! Kimzey water.

For open house information, contact Beau Durbin, ESQ. Realty Group - Hot Springs at 501-255-0509

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21024438)

