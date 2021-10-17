CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eutawville, SC

Check out these Eutawville homes on the market

 6 days ago

(Eutawville, SC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Eutawville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1120 Bridgeview, Summerton, 29148

4 Beds 4 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,365 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Immaculate 4BR, 4BA, with gorgeous lake & Sunset views! Wrap around porch overlooking Lake Marion allows plenty of room for outside Entertaining & Dining. Inside has a large great room, & hardwood floors throughout' Granite counter tops, upgraded stainless steel refrig.,and double oven stove. Farm sink with pull down faucet, huge breakfast bar for extra seating. Kitchen also has new subway tile Backsplash. Master Suite has customized closets, and custom tile walk in shower. Extra linen cabinets have been added in the master bath. Bedroom #1 can be used as a study. Custom French Doors & Murphy Bed were added. Ceramic Tile Foyer and laundry Room. Light fixtures & Ceiling fans have been upgraded as well as custom blinds. Private Boat Slip & Storage Bldg to convey with sale.

For open house information, contact Susan Stroman, Premier Properties of the Carolinas at 803-505-2674

Copyright © 2021 Sumter Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBORSC-148913)

1141 Fitch Road, Summerton, 29148

3 Beds 2 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Waterfront on Potato Creek. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath brick home is located on Potato Creek and has a double lot that is completely fenced to the water. There is a large attached peninsula that could be leased from Santee Cooper as well. Home has carpet, vinyl and tile flooring as well as a detached garage with half bath. Covered porch on the waterside is great for enjoying lazy summer evenings on the lake. Also as additional lot that goes with this home. Tax Map number of extra lot is 148-10-00-012-00

For open house information, contact Jimmy Moore, Mossy Oak Properties Black River at 803-435-4800

Copyright © 2021 Sumter Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBORSC-148574)

1402 Hudson Road, Summerton, 29148

3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Mobile Home | 924 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Lake Area home ready to move into! Home is sitting on a large lot, It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Home does have a owner's bedroom with its own bathroom. Home is almost like brand new.

For open house information, contact Peggy Haley, Premier Properties of the Carolinas at 803-505-2674

Copyright © 2021 Sumter Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBORSC-145650)

2997 Doughty Rd., Summerton, 29148

2 Beds 1 Bath | $25,900 | Mobile Home | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Attention investors &/or handymen! This home sits on a large lot in the lake area near Davis Station. This SWMH previously had 3 bedrooms, but the middle wall between two of the rooms has been removed to make a larger 2nd bedroom. New owner can replace it if a 3 BR home is desired. There are some materials in the home where owner started to do work, like linoleum that has not been glued down. There is a gas stove that can convey, but will require a tank for gas. Owner paid $800 for a new electrical service box and breaker panel which will be connected by electric company when inspection is done. Owner has possession of well pump (for safe keeping) and will be given to buyer at time of sale. Multiple mature oak trees bordering property for shade. Cotton field at rear of property.

For open house information, contact Yana K. Mathis, Southern Heritage Realty at 803-505-2788

Copyright © 2021 Sumter Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBORSC-149249)

