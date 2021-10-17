Take a look at these homes on the market in Phillips

(Phillips, WI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Phillips. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

120 Fifield St, Phillips, 54555 2 Beds 1 Bath | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,566 Square Feet | Built in 1960

If a city home on a quiet street just blocks from city parks and schools sounds nice to you, then this property may be the perfect fit. This charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is situated on .25 acres in the City of Phillips. This property has plenty of green space with a fenced in backyard that offers a place for the perfect private oasis. Once inside this charming city home, you will be impressed by the oak hardwood floors and the views of Elk Lake. The eat in kitchen is roomy with windows that overlook the backyard. This home has a lot of storage throughout, with an attached garage and a full basement that includes a bar and space for entertaining. To take a look at this property, call to make an appointment today!

N14083 Flambeau Ave, Fifield, 54524 3 Beds 2 Baths | $104,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,895 Square Feet | Built in 1955

297K) Hillside 3 bedroom 1 and a 1/2 bath home in Fifield, with a 2 car, tuck-under garage. The 1st floor of the home consists of an enclosed, finished front porch that opens to the living room, a large eat-in kitchen, full bath, laundry room and the spacious sun room over the garage. On the back side of the sunroom there is an open, covered back porch. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms, 2 of which have walk-in closets and a convenient 1/2 bath. There are several storage closets in the home and a full, unfinished basement with a utility sink. All appliances are included. Natural gas heat, water heater and central air. City water and sewer.

N4207 Melquist Lane, Prentice, 54556 5 Beds 2 Baths | $1,400,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,136 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Nearly 1500 acres with a beautiful 5 bedroom 2 bath cabin overlooking a private pond. This property is the dream property for any person looking for the ultimate outdoor experience with the ultimate seclusion. Hobbles Creek runs through the entire property making for a wildlife haven. The trail system is one of the best we have ever seen. If you've dreamed of being able to recreate without ever leaving your property this is your place. tillable areas are set aside for crops, Blinds are set and shooting lanes are cut. every blind is accessible by UTV as well.

W4362 Old 8 Rd E, Prentice, 54556 4 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,172 Square Feet | Built in 1957

(106/JG) Four bedroom, 2 bath, family home on 3 acres, conveniently near the village of Prentice. You’ll love the large living room, the kitchen dining area with bamboo floors, the heated entry, the study, the main floor laundry, two newly remodeled full baths, the roomy bedrooms, the wrap around deck, and the beautiful views. Enjoy the 3+ car garage and the 26’x45’ storage building with concrete floor and power. $259,000 Start living the country life! 2020 Taxes: TBD(5-35N-2E)

