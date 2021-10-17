Take a look at these homes for sale in Eagar

(Eagar, AZ) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Eagar. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

340 E Trammell Lane, Springerville, 85938 4 Beds 3 Baths | $597,700 | Single Family Residence | 3,200 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Out in the country but so close to town. This custom built home has 10 ft ceilings and offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a full office on the main level of 2,000 sf and the finished walkout basement has 1 bedroom, 1 bath, kitchenette and family room with 1,200 sf. Granite countertops throughout the kitchen and upstairs bathrooms + basement kitchenette. Commercial 75 gallon lpg water heater, lots of cabinetry / storage throughout. Owned well shared w/2 neighbors, backs state land with tons of privacy and quiet. See the upgraded features list in the listing - homes like this don't come along every day. There's a 20' x 20' insulated workshop with covered parking bays plus a 16'w x 40' deep RV parking. Exquisite home. Be sure to see the additional features list in MLS docs. A must see!

1094 W Central Avenue, Eagar, 85925 12 Beds 9 Baths | $3,999,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,299 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Incomparably Beautiful Ranch property with the Little Colorado River running through it! Featuring FOUR separate and distinct residences. This property has it ALL; Privacy, 2 picturesque ponds, towering basalt bluffs with multiple Petroglyphs, Trees, Glass-Built Greenhouse, Barn, Fenced Pastures, Gardens, Multiple Sheds, Studio, Storage, and numerous other outbuildings. This magnificent, one-of-a-kind property that isuniquely well-planned to display a blend of the Natural beauty of the land itself and lovely landscaping. Many varieties of mature trees perfectly populate the property for maximum enhancement of beauty and privacy. The many acres of wetlands are home to abundant species of wildlifetoo numerous to list, with visits from families of elk and deer who roam and graze at will.

504 E 4Th Street, Eagar, 85925 3 Beds 4 Baths | $899,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,122 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Against the backdrop of Flattop mountain, just minutes from Forest trailheads in the mountain town of Eagar, AZ, this private farm on 18 acres is ready for new owners. The 5,100 square foot ranch-style home boasts three ensuite bedrooms, a chef's kitchen, a formal living room and dining room, a family room, an office, a laundry room, a 3/4 guest bathroom, a bonus room suited as a den or extra bedroom, a 4-car garage, and a storage room lined with shelving. Also situated on the farm are a detached shop with power and a 1,750 square foot barn. A private well provides water for the beautifully landscaped yard while 16 water shares provides irrigation for approximately 14 acres of fully fenced pasture.

17 Cr 1006, Greer, 85927 5 Beds 2 Baths | $649,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,110 Square Feet | Built in 1963

In the heart of the village is this insulated, but not isolated rare find. This horse property has a large corral, two stalls, has an amazing rental history, 5 bedrooms, gorgeous picture windows, custom carved totems and so much more. Play horseshoes in the front and let the kids swing on the swings. An outdoor patio is perfect for family dinner outside by the fire pit. Come find the magic of Greer!

