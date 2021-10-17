CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eagar, AZ

Take a look at these homes for sale in Eagar

Eagar Voice
Eagar Voice
 6 days ago

(Eagar, AZ) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Eagar. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04AYGs_0cU44Zgk00

340 E Trammell Lane, Springerville, 85938

4 Beds 3 Baths | $597,700 | Single Family Residence | 3,200 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Out in the country but so close to town. This custom built home has 10 ft ceilings and offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a full office on the main level of 2,000 sf and the finished walkout basement has 1 bedroom, 1 bath, kitchenette and family room with 1,200 sf. Granite countertops throughout the kitchen and upstairs bathrooms + basement kitchenette. Commercial 75 gallon lpg water heater, lots of cabinetry / storage throughout. Owned well shared w/2 neighbors, backs state land with tons of privacy and quiet. See the upgraded features list in the listing - homes like this don't come along every day. There's a 20' x 20' insulated workshop with covered parking bays plus a 16'w x 40' deep RV parking. Exquisite home. Be sure to see the additional features list in MLS docs. A must see!

For open house information, contact Troy Brown, eXp Realty LLC at 602-525-3224

Copyright © 2021 White Mountain Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WMARAZ-237188)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iOhuH_0cU44Zgk00

1094 W Central Avenue, Eagar, 85925

12 Beds 9 Baths | $3,999,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,299 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Incomparably Beautiful Ranch property with the Little Colorado River running through it! Featuring FOUR separate and distinct residences. This property has it ALL; Privacy, 2 picturesque ponds, towering basalt bluffs with multiple Petroglyphs, Trees, Glass-Built Greenhouse, Barn, Fenced Pastures, Gardens, Multiple Sheds, Studio, Storage, and numerous other outbuildings. This magnificent, one-of-a-kind property that isuniquely well-planned to display a blend of the Natural beauty of the land itself and lovely landscaping. Many varieties of mature trees perfectly populate the property for maximum enhancement of beauty and privacy. The many acres of wetlands are home to abundant species of wildlifetoo numerous to list, with visits from families of elk and deer who roam and graze at will.

For open house information, contact Judy Staley, RE/MAX Traditions at 928-536-2110

Copyright © 2021 White Mountain Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WMARAZ-231957)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WYlds_0cU44Zgk00

504 E 4Th Street, Eagar, 85925

3 Beds 4 Baths | $899,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,122 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Against the backdrop of Flattop mountain, just minutes from Forest trailheads in the mountain town of Eagar, AZ, this private farm on 18 acres is ready for new owners. The 5,100 square foot ranch-style home boasts three ensuite bedrooms, a chef's kitchen, a formal living room and dining room, a family room, an office, a laundry room, a 3/4 guest bathroom, a bonus room suited as a den or extra bedroom, a 4-car garage, and a storage room lined with shelving. Also situated on the farm are a detached shop with power and a 1,750 square foot barn. A private well provides water for the beautifully landscaped yard while 16 water shares provides irrigation for approximately 14 acres of fully fenced pasture.

For open house information, contact Benjamin Brown, Landmark Homes LLC at 928-337-4815

Copyright © 2021 White Mountain Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WMARAZ-232365)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zBHJC_0cU44Zgk00

17 Cr 1006, Greer, 85927

5 Beds 2 Baths | $649,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,110 Square Feet | Built in 1963

In the heart of the village is this insulated, but not isolated rare find. This horse property has a large corral, two stalls, has an amazing rental history, 5 bedrooms, gorgeous picture windows, custom carved totems and so much more. Play horseshoes in the front and let the kids swing on the swings. An outdoor patio is perfect for family dinner outside by the fire pit. Come find the magic of Greer!

For open house information, contact Robert ''Bob'' Pollock, Greer Land & Investments at 928-735-7203

Copyright © 2021 White Mountain Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WMARAZ-235271)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CDC: More Americans getting COVID booster shot than those who remain unvaccinated

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are already fully vaccinated are showing up to get their COVID booster shot in greater numbers than those not yet vaccinated. This comes after the FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, clearing the way for millions to be eligible for extra protection against the coronavirus. Elise Preston has the latest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greer, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
City
Eagar, AZ
Reuters

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Laundry Room#Storage Room#Family Room#Mls#Exp Realty Llc#Petroglyphs#Multiple Sheds
The Hill

Biden remarks on Taiwan leave administration scrambling

President Biden ’s public remarks Thursday that the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense if it were attacked by China left White House officials scrambling to explain it did not represent a shift in U.S. policy. The comments come amid historically high tensions with China over trade, human rights,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Eagar Voice

Eagar Voice

Eagar, AZ
10
Followers
332
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Eagar Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy