On the hunt for a home in Linn? These houses are on the market

696 Hwy Z, Chamois, 65024 2 Beds 1 Bath | $680,000 | 1,140 Square Feet | Built in None

Rost Valley Farm is comprised of 200 +/- acres in Osage county, in the hill country of the Missouri River bottoms. This century old cattle and dairy farm has been passed down through generations and was last sold on open market over 170 years ago. The 2 bed, 1 bath home still has remanence of log cabin in the walls and the tall whistle pines and century old oak trees surround the yard. The creek meanders right through the heart of the farm. The old dairy, hay barn, and multiple other machine sheds offer great storage and feeding lot for livestock. Not only is this farm suited great for cattle farming but it also offers exceptional hunting in an area of the county known for massive whitetails and abundant turkey numbers. Current farm renter in place would love to continue the lease if desirable by new owners.

745 County Rd 314, Chamois, 65024 1 Bed 1 Bath | $69,900 | Manufactured Home | 576 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Country acreage with mobile home, garden, detached buildings, great building locations, and close access to Ben Branch Lake Conservation Area. Well, septic, and electric already on the property. Couch, etagere, small dresser, two bedside tables, small wood dining table with two chairs are included with the mobile home.

