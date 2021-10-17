House hunt Hinckley: See what’s on the market now

(Hinckley, MN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Hinckley. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

52022 County Highway 61, Sandstone, 55072 3 Beds 3 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,444 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Stunning SF home located on 40 acres w/ beautiful finishes thru-out & tons of space for your living & entertaining needs! Kitchen is equipped w/ SS appliances, wood laminate floors, great countertop space, Kinetico K5 drinking water station, abundant storage, handy built-in desk, & adjoining informal dining room. Gorgeous dining room & boasts a 10-foot ceiling, is open to the bright living room overlooking the stunning landscaping thru the large bay window. ML office/den, laundry + secure access to 3 car garage. ML family room presents another wonderful sunlit space to hang out with cozy fireplace & built in bookcases, amazing views! 4-season porch provides unobstructed panoramic backyard views, + access to the spacious deck & hot tub. UP master + private bath+ 2 additional bedroom & full bath. Expansive LL family/recreation room + massive utility room w/workshop + ready to finish rough in bath. Tons of updates. Amazing landscaping, pergola, water features & so much more!

25489 Pelkey Creek Road, Hinckley, 55037 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,860 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Rare opportunity with acreage and a nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the country! One level living with in-floor heat and great open concept, having vaulted ceiling, tile floors, and good space for all with over 1,800 finished square feet! Huge screened in porch overlooking pond and backyard! Attached 2 car insulated/heated garage along with 30x40 shop with concrete floor, 220 amp & lean-to for extra storage. Over 7 acres of land with ponds, wildlife, hardwoods and even a few apple trees. Imagine the swans that frequent the pond as your closest neighbor! Come home and enjoy the peace & serenity that this lovely home has to offer. Just a couple miles east of Hinckley!

42246 Two Rivers Rd, Hinckley, 55037 2 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,181 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Beautiful acreage, huge home, big potential, and a bunch of projects. When it was built, the design was very forward thinking. Open concept, vaulted ceilings, large rooms, and steel siding. In recent years the mechanicals have been well maintained, while the landscaping became overgrown and some projects remained unfinished. The layout is unique and functional. There are many opportunities for cosmetic updating. The structure is solid, with ample room sizes. There is a bedroom on the upper level that is mostly finished. (Flooring to convey with the property). Main level bedroom has built-in king size base with drawers. The North Branch of the Grindstone River elbows into the South boundary of the property, is swimmable in some spots, fishable, and a great place to sit a ponder life. The property is priced to reflect condition. If you are looking for a country home on a river, need a lot of room in your house, and like the idea of creating sweat equity, then this place is a must see.

110 Lark Street, Sandstone, 55072 2 Beds 2 Baths | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,184 Square Feet | Built in 1898

Looking for a new project? This is the one for you!! This 2bd/2ba classic 1898 home is just waiting for you to bring in some fresh ideas. This fixer-upper has so much potential with its fantastic layout, from the spacious kitchen, large living room, huge mud-room, to the nice sized bedrooms and bathrooms! Outside the roof and siding have both been redone within the last few years. Also has a new water heater and furnace. The fantastic backyard is fenced in and provides an amazing sense of privacy with the fencing and trees. Just kitty-corner from the backyard is a cute city park complete with a playground, basketball hoop, and a fantastic pavilion area!! Walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment, not to mention numerous parks and trails nearby!! This is a fantastic opportunity that just needs some imagination, elbow grease, and you! ***AS-IS PROPERTY***

