Top homes for sale in Sutton

(Sutton, WV) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Sutton than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

504 N Third Street, Sutton, 26601 3 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,284 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This charming home in Sutton sits on two lots with sufficient space for a garden. The covered front porch, complete with a swing, invites you to sit a spell and enjoy a glass of sweet tea. Once you've entered the foyer of the home you'll find doors on each side that lead to the living room, and the other to the master bedroom. Both rooms have a fireplace, and both will lead you to the formal dining room which is centered in the home, and for good reason. It's the heart of the home for family and friends to gather together for Sunday dinners and other special occasions. The hardwood floors give it a warm feel, and the built-in china cabinet with beveled glass adds even more character. The kitchen is well equipped with all the appliances you need. It even includes a desk area for when you're working from home. Just off the kitchen is a screened-in porch to relax and enjoy every season. From this sunroom you can exit right out to the detached garage. There's a separate entrance from the side of the garage, and in the back you'll find a workshop for the hobby of your choice. It also includes a cedar-lined closet. Behind the home is the entry to the cellar below. The back of the property has a classic rock-face-block, turn of the century, Sears and Roebuck garage. The yard is spacious with an entire extra lot to enjoy or potentially add on to the home. The home has forced air gas heat and central air. It is all one level and only a step up from the sunroom, perfect for those who prefer little to no stairs to climb. This lovely home is just a short drive to Sutton Lake. Priced at $115,000.

For open house information, contact Wyndi Yanero, Central WV Real Estate, LLC at 304-462-5997

2368 Gauley Turnpike, Flatwoods, 26621 3 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Farm | 1,434 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Located between Flatwoods and Heaters, this farmhouse on 4 acres has so much potential for a contractor or a DO-IT-YOURSELF'er. Three bedrooms, one bath, gas heat, city water and city sewage. In a market where a home under 100k is hard to find, this home offers more than just a small lot. It has a great yard and room for your garden. There's also approximately one acre of pasture for livestock. The location of this property makes it even more appealing with it's short trip to conveniences, yet it's county setting with no neighbors within sight. Use your creativity and make this farmhouse your FIXER-UPPER before its gone. Priced at $75,000.

287 Enoch Run Road, Diana, 26217 3 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Farm | 1,459 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Seller accepting cash offers only. Cabin will not pass inspections.

For open house information, contact KATE GARTON, ALL SERVICE REALTY at 304-269-3333

7707 Corley Caress Road, Flatwoods, 26621 1 Bed 1 Bath | $35,000 | Single Family Residence | 480 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Perfect vacation cabin. 2 miles from Gerald Freeman Campground and lake. Flatwoods has much to offer with the outlet mall, restaurants, and Walmart Super Center. This cozy one bedroom, one bath cabin is well insulated. Appliances include, washer & dryer, stove, refrigerator and microwave. This is an estate sale and sold as is.

For open house information, contact Cheryl White, WV Land Farm & Home Realty, Inc. at 304-880-0744