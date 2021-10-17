On the hunt for a home in Manila? These houses are on the market

(Manila, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Manila will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

322 Dixon, Manila, 72442 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,330 Square Feet | Built in None

New Construction, all brick home, located in the heart of Manila.

56 Cr 518, Monette, 72447 3 Beds 2 Baths | $163,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,129 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Price Reduced Below Appraised Value. This 3 BR, 2BA offers 2 Living rooms, Eat-in Kitchen, Dining Room, Office, Separate Laundry Room. An oversized 2 car garage, Large 30x32 Shop w/separate driveways leading to each & Storm Shelter. Covered Front Porch and Wood Deck on Back. Many updates in the last couple of years include, fresh paint, New Windows, New Roof & New Siding.

510 W Fleeman, Manila, 72442 4 Beds 1 Bath | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,284 Square Feet | Built in None

Look at this Fixer Upper in Manila!!! The location is fantastic near restaurants. It sits on 3/4 of an acre! It features 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. It has a large living area with fire place. A separate den is also attached to the living area and dining room. It has a large kitchen as well attached to the dining area and hallway. The bedrooms are all spacious. The back yard is large and shaded. This home is listed under $50/foot which is incredible for Manila! So whether you want a fixer upper for a family home, a flip, or a rental....this home is for you!!!

318 Dixon, Manila, 72442 3 Beds 2 Baths | $184,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,450 Square Feet | Built in None

