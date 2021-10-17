CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

On the hunt for a home in Manila? These houses are on the market

Manila News Watch
Manila News Watch
 6 days ago

(Manila, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Manila will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KGfW7_0cU44V9q00

322 Dixon, Manila, 72442

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,330 Square Feet | Built in None

New Construction, all brick home, located in the heart of Manila.

For open house information, contact Ashley Davis, Century 21 Wright Pace Real Estate at 870-933-0026

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Arkansas Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-JBRAR-10095275)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CRGBJ_0cU44V9q00

56 Cr 518, Monette, 72447

3 Beds 2 Baths | $163,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,129 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Price Reduced Below Appraised Value. This 3 BR, 2BA offers 2 Living rooms, Eat-in Kitchen, Dining Room, Office, Separate Laundry Room. An oversized 2 car garage, Large 30x32 Shop w/separate driveways leading to each & Storm Shelter. Covered Front Porch and Wood Deck on Back. Many updates in the last couple of years include, fresh paint, New Windows, New Roof & New Siding.

For open house information, contact James Sanders Jr., ERA Doty Real Estate at 870-935-0731

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21028848)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H6Xnh_0cU44V9q00

510 W Fleeman, Manila, 72442

4 Beds 1 Bath | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,284 Square Feet | Built in None

Look at this Fixer Upper in Manila!!! The location is fantastic near restaurants. It sits on 3/4 of an acre! It features 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. It has a large living area with fire place. A separate den is also attached to the living area and dining room. It has a large kitchen as well attached to the dining area and hallway. The bedrooms are all spacious. The back yard is large and shaded. This home is listed under $50/foot which is incredible for Manila! So whether you want a fixer upper for a family home, a flip, or a rental....this home is for you!!!

For open house information, contact David Holdaway, Century 21 Wright Pace Real Estate at 870-933-0026

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Arkansas Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-JBRAR-10095561)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0myF4W_0cU44V9q00

318 Dixon, Manila, 72442

3 Beds 2 Baths | $184,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,450 Square Feet | Built in None

New Construction, all brick home, located in the heart of Manila.

For open house information, contact Ashley Davis, Century 21 Wright Pace Real Estate at 870-933-0026

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Arkansas Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-JBRAR-10095265)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
PHX Sun-Times

Check out these Phoenix homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Check out this charming 4 bed, 2 bath home in the wonderful city of Phoenix! Providing a 1 car garage, low-care front yard, and
PHOENIX, AZ
Austonia

Calabasas or Hill Country? Sleek $11 million home hits Austin market

With marbled interiors and a cool multi-million asking price, a newly listed Westlake Hills-nestled modern mansion will make you feel like a Kardashian. Atop one of Austin's signature rolling hilltops, 1501 Ridgecrest Drive is similar to one of the plush palaces that one might find in Calabasas. For $10.9 million, the home has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms and caps at 10,498 square feet.
AUSTIN, TX
Lincoln Daily

Homes for sale in Lincoln: New listings

(LINCOLN, NE) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.
LINCOLN, NE
Motor City Metro

Check out these homes for sale in Detroit now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This hidden gem may just be what you're looking for! This beautiful home features hardwood floors thru out the living room and 3 bedrooms.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Open House#Laundry Room#New Windows#New Roof New Siding#Era Doty Real Estate
AZFamily

5 fantastic homes under $610,000 in metro Phoenix

Five fantastic homes are up for sale in the Phoenix metro for under $610,000. Opendoor provides Valley residents with simple, certain, and fast ways to buy and sell homes, with just a few clicks online. Visit Opendoor.com to learn more.
PHOENIX, AZ
Lincoln Journal Star

2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $124,900

Great little bungalow home in Northeast Lincoln! This home features two bedrooms, full bath, updated kitchen and a nice big back yard. This is a great home looking for it's new owner. Set up a showing to see it today!
LINCOLN, NE
PHX Sun-Times

Where's the cheapest gas in Phoenix?

(PHOENIX, AZ) Depending on where you fill up in Phoenix, you could be saving up to $0.95 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 4403 E Van Buren St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.14 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1515 E Buckeye Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.09.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Real Estate
oucampus.org

2006 N 51st St

RENOVATED 3BR/2BA Available 12/1/2021 - This newly renovated 3br/2ba features stainless steel appliances, new hard wood plank floors, washer/dryer in unit, smart features such as a ring doorbell and more!. Pricing is $2020.43/month which includes rent, water, sewer, trash, and tax. Pets are $30/month/pet. Resident pays power through SRP. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
therealdeal.com

Manhattan buyers shun fixer-uppers

Short supply, rising prices and now — uncompromising buyers. The latest trend to emerge from the pandemic is a rising preference for renovated homes over budget-friendly fixer-uppers among Manhattan buyers, a new report indicates. Real estate data firm UrbanDigs found that the gap in sales prices between fresh-faced apartments and...
MANHATTAN, NY
Lincoln Journal Star

Lincoln-area restaurant closing down

An award-winning local restaurant is closing its doors. Prairie Plate, which is about 5 miles northwest of Waverly, said on its Facebook page that it will be ending its 8½-year run at the end of the month. Prairie Plate is a farm-to-table restaurant that grows most of the produce it...
WAVERLY, NE
Manila News Watch

Manila News Watch

Manila, AR
42
Followers
338
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Manila News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy