Check out these homes on the Butler market now

(Butler, GA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Butler than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

77 N Poplar Street, Butler, 31006 5 Beds 6 Baths | $380,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,063 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Welcome home to this charming ranch-style, brick home convenient to downtown Butler, local restaurants, the Butler Municipal airport and more. Wood paneling and two exquisite fireplaces create a warm and inviting atmosphere inside. Travel through to discover gleaming hardwood floors, golden chandeliers and plenty of rooms and space throughout. The kitchen boasts a double oven, a dishwasher, a stovetop and cabinetry galore. Entertain in the spacious, elegant dining room or retreat to the sunlit office with custom built-ins. This home offers a fantastic foundation for renovating your dream home. Relax in the sunroom with brick floorings, or outside near the fire pit. The outdoor space is flat and accentuated with old-growth trees as a wonderful backdrop for a variety of outdoor activities. This traditional home also boasts a two-car garage and a full, unfinished basement. Live in as-is or customize to your liking, this home is full of potential as the setting for your next chapter.

21 Peach Street, Butler, 31006 2 Beds 1 Bath | $54,000 | Single Family Residence | 704 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Cute and cozy 2 BR home. It has a new metal roof, fresh paint inside and out, new floor coverings throughout, new kitchen countertops, and a recently remodeled bathroom. It has a nice, flat yard with lots of shade. This home is perfect for a starter home or investment opportunity.

148 S Broad Street, Butler, 31006 3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,926 Square Feet | Built in 1961

This brick home is a great investment opportunity being in view from Fall Line Freeway/GA 540/96 intersection (Butler by-pass) and centrally located between Macon, Columbus, and Americus, approx. 35 miles from I 75. 1.85 acres level lot with a workshop as well. 3 bedrooms (split plan), 2 full bathrooms , den with fireplace, office area, hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen with solid surface counter tops and ceramic tile floor. Roof is just one year old. Large laundry room and screened back porch. So much potential! Zoned commercial but can be used for residential.

276 Grier Lane, Mauk, 31058 3 Beds 2 Baths | $795,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,243 Square Feet | Built in None

Outdoor paradise with 4 deer stands and 4 food plots. Spectacular views from the home and stands. Some stands have shooting lanes across the whole property. These 200+ Acres are perfect for hunting and enjoying wildlife. All deer trophies in the home were harvested on the property. Store all your equipment and toys in the 40 x 60 ft steel constructed shop with a concrete floor. The shop is insulated and wired with two 10 ft roll up doors plus a walk in door. The 2243 sq ft all brick home features 3 BR 2 BA , Great Room with corner brick fireplace and cathedral ceiling, separate Dining Room with cathedral ceiling, large Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and Breakfast Area, Master Suite with trey ceiling, separate tub and shower and double vanity. Relax on the covered back porch and large patio. There's also an outbuilding for extra storage.

