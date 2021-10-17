Take a look at these homes on the Stevenson market now

(Stevenson, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Stevenson will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

107 Denise Ave, Bridgeport, 35740 3 Beds 4 Baths | $370,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,035 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Beautiful home in a great location with extra buildable lot. This open floor plan home has 3 bedrooms on first floor with a bonus room, large sunroom, office, and a walk in pantry. The oversized 3 car garage has a drain, gas heat and a half bath. Only minutes from Google's Data Center. Need an extra lot to build on?

854 Old Mt. Carmel Rd, Stevenson, 35772 3 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,199 Square Feet | Built in 1985

All Brick Rancher in the heart of Stevenson Alabama. This home is a must see! New paint throughout the home. Home was remodeled a little over 2 years ago with the following: HVAC, water heater, appliances, fixtures, counter tops, one bathroom updated and a full bath added to the home. This home is walking distance to Stevenson Elementary school, shopping and restaurants. Call today to view!

704 Bleeker St, Bridgeport, 35740 1 Bed 1 Bath | $72,000 | Single Family Residence | 805 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Welcome to 704 Bleeker Street a very charming home with a convenient location. Great open style home with a large loft. House was build in 2019. This home includes 2 lots that total 117x200. Make an appointment for a showing today!!

