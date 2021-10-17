CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevenson, AL

Take a look at these homes on the Stevenson market now

Stevenson Dispatch
Stevenson Dispatch
 6 days ago

(Stevenson, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Stevenson will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

107 Denise Ave, Bridgeport, 35740

3 Beds 4 Baths | $370,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,035 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Beautiful home in a great location with extra buildable lot. This open floor plan home has 3 bedrooms on first floor with a bonus room, large sunroom, office, and a walk in pantry. The oversized 3 car garage has a drain, gas heat and a half bath. Only minutes from Google's Data Center. Need an extra lot to build on?

For open house information, contact Amy E Shulman, Real Estate Partners Chattanooga, LLC at 423-265-0088

Copyright © 2021 Greater Chattanooga Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARTN-1338802)

854 Old Mt. Carmel Rd, Stevenson, 35772

3 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,199 Square Feet | Built in 1985

All Brick Rancher in the heart of Stevenson Alabama. This home is a must see! New paint throughout the home. Home was remodeled a little over 2 years ago with the following: HVAC, water heater, appliances, fixtures, counter tops, one bathroom updated and a full bath added to the home. This home is walking distance to Stevenson Elementary school, shopping and restaurants. Call today to view!

For open house information, contact Tonjia Landreth, Bridge City Realty, LLC at 423-648-6242

Copyright © 2021 Greater Chattanooga Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARTN-1337344)

704 Bleeker St, Bridgeport, 35740

1 Bed 1 Bath | $72,000 | Single Family Residence | 805 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Welcome to 704 Bleeker Street a very charming home with a convenient location. Great open style home with a large loft. House was build in 2019. This home includes 2 lots that total 117x200. Make an appointment for a showing today!!

For open house information, contact Melissa Hubbard, Bellora REALTORS llc at 256-605-0162

Copyright © 2021 Greater Chattanooga Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARTN-1344334)

