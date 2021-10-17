Take a look at these homes for sale in Telluride

(Telluride, CO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Telluride. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

333 S Davis Street, Telluride, 81435 0 Bed 1 Bath | $345,000 | Condominium | 286 Square Feet | Built in None

Mary M Campbell, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Western Colorado Properties, C: 970-708-3790, mary.telluride@gmail.com, www.crenmls.com: Mountainside Inn offers you a foot in the door in downtown Telluride. This clean 1 bedroom hotel room with kitchenette offers you and your rental guests an economic and efficient base camp for all Telluride has to offer. Prime location right on the San Miguel River. Hop on your bike and you're right on the River Trail, Good ski-in access too. Fun west side neighborhood, walk to local restaurants and grocery store and in another 5 minutes you've reached the lively downtown corridor. Easy ownership model with strong short term rental history and onsite management. Low HOA dues, hassle-free ownership. It's a no brainer!

504 E Columbia Avenue, Telluride, 81435 4 Beds 5 Baths | $4,900,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,929 Square Feet | Built in None

Sharon Porter, R1 Colorado, C: 970-880-1277, sharon@sharonporter.com, www.crenmls.com: Quaint and Warm, this 2011-built home is detailed with historic charm while incorporating all the practicality of modern living and energy efficiency. With 2929 square-feet of living area, the home is cleverly organized to accommodate a weekend crowd that comfortably sleeps 12 (more if you snuggle up) and 3 out of 4 of the bedroom suites have their own exterior entry for your family, guests and roommates to enjoy convenience and autonomy. Situated in the Residential Zone, you are allowed 3 long-term rental leases and 29-days of short-term rentals per year for generous income to offset holding costs. Securely store your vehicles and sports toys off-street in the alley-accessed 1-car enclosed garage and adjacent exterior parking spot. One of the bedroom suites is located above the garage with its own entry stair ... for eyes-and-ears onsite to watch over and care-take your property while you’re out of town. The primary home's Main Level hosts a cozy living room with a gas fireplace and built-in bookshelves, a central dining area surrounded by windows, a discreet powder room, a gourmet kitchen with leathered-granite countertops and a raised eating bar, and an intimate breakfast nook bathed in southern morning sunlight. From the kitchen/dining area, pull open a pair of French doors to expand your living onto the outdoor deck for cocktail hour with a BBQ grill and views of the Bear Creek mountain tops. Tucked away above the Main Level you’ll discover the quiet and luxurious Master Suite, which boasts a soaring cathedral ceiling, a dual-sided fireplace with a coffee/wine nook, glass double-doors opening onto a spacious deck for sunshine and mountain viewing … plus an open interior staircase leading upward to a large loft flex-space for your private home office or craft studio, exercise/music room, or cloistered meditation-yoga nest. The master bath includes a deep bubble-jet soaking tub, a separate shower with dual shower heads, two lavatory sinks, a private water closet … plus an enormous walk-in master closet with a window, a washer/dryer and a built-in ironing board. From the Main Level, take the interior stairs downward to the Guest Level - here you’ll find two secluded magical guest bedroom/bathroom suites, each with a private exterior stair leading up to the street for your family, guests and roommates to come and go as they please. This ‘happening home’ has it all - it is perfectly located near Town Park so you can quickly pop home during festivals to grab a sweater and a beverage (and use a real bathroom!) ... yet removed enough from the middle of town that the neighborhood is quiet and restful. Positioned close to the San Miguel River, park activities, hiking trails, within three short blocks to town restaurants and shops, and 1/2 block to the town bus loop that drops you at the ski lifts. You’ll rarely start your car once you’re HOME.

106 Tomboy Road, Telluride, 81435 8 Beds 8 Baths | $15,950,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,983 Square Feet | Built in 1992

One of the most recognized & sought-after homes overlooking the storybook setting of historic downtown Telluride, this is the first time this wonderful town property has been available for purchase in over 15 years. Perched just above the Telluride Historical Museum on a landscaped bench of land occupying just under a very-rare half-acre, this home has been host to some of the community's most storied gatherings. Vaulted, light-filled spaces open to generous decks & sun-washed terraces with views from the canyon's waterfalls to Bear Creek Canyon, the Telluride Ski Area & out toward the Valley Floor. Between Main House & Guest House, you'll find 8 bedrooms, complemented by wonderful places to gather & entertain. Walk straight down N Oak St to skiing, shops & restaurants

112 Lost Creek Lane #4, Mountain Village, 81435 3 Beds 4 Baths | $3,250,000 | Condominium | 2,406 Square Feet | Built in 2007

The Belvedere Park Condominiums are an understated core village property with moderate HOA dues. This property, #4, offers pleasing interior finishes, garage parking, a private elevator and sufficient owner storage.

