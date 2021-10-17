Check out these homes on the Corning market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning Journal
 6 days ago

(Corning, AR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Corning. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tJnV3_0cU44Rcw00

528 Ee Hwy, Neelyville, 63954

3 Beds 2 Baths | $109,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,934 Square Feet | Built in 1978

$109,900. 528 EE Hwy, Neelyville, MO. 3 Bedroom, 2 baths, 2-car garage, metal roof, large porch, county water, on pavement. 1934 Sq Ft. 1 acre. Needs a little TLC.

For open house information, contact Ryan Brittingham, Poplar Bluff Realty Inc at 785-760-0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xfXz2_0cU44Rcw00

901/903 Hazel, Corning, 72422

2 Beds 1 Bath | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in None

Two for One. Two small homes on corning lot. The larger home is currently rented. This would be a great start to investment homes.

For open house information, contact Rachel Sellmeyer, IMAGE Realty at 870-236-2121

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GcnZy_0cU44Rcw00

54 N Locust, Reyno, 72462

3 Beds 2 Baths | $69,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,784 Square Feet | Built in 2003

NICE, NEAT & CLEAN!! 3bed/2bath 1784 sf. Home on 3 lots with 3 porches and 28x32 detached garage. All appliances stay. Must See. Call Joe @ 378-5111

For open house information, contact Joe Difani, Archer Realty at 870-892-4408

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3akVVR_0cU44Rcw00

403 Joy Street, Corning, 72422

4 Beds 2 Baths | $11,680 | Single Family Residence | 1,663 Square Feet | Built in None

Give me a call (Todd Whatley 870-314-9219) for a showing of this 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in Corning Arkansas.

For open house information, contact Todd Whatley, Century 21 United at 870-863-4011

With Corning Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

