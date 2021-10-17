Check out these homes on the Corning market now

(Corning, AR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Corning. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

528 Ee Hwy, Neelyville, 63954 3 Beds 2 Baths | $109,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,934 Square Feet | Built in 1978

$109,900. 528 EE Hwy, Neelyville, MO. 3 Bedroom, 2 baths, 2-car garage, metal roof, large porch, county water, on pavement. 1934 Sq Ft. 1 acre. Needs a little TLC.

901/903 Hazel, Corning, 72422 2 Beds 1 Bath | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in None

Two for One. Two small homes on corning lot. The larger home is currently rented. This would be a great start to investment homes.

54 N Locust, Reyno, 72462 3 Beds 2 Baths | $69,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,784 Square Feet | Built in 2003

NICE, NEAT & CLEAN!! 3bed/2bath 1784 sf. Home on 3 lots with 3 porches and 28x32 detached garage. All appliances stay. Must See. Call Joe @ 378-5111

403 Joy Street, Corning, 72422 4 Beds 2 Baths | $11,680 | Single Family Residence | 1,663 Square Feet | Built in None

Give me a call (Todd Whatley 870-314-9219) for a showing of this 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in Corning Arkansas.

