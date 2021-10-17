Take a look at these homes on the market in Sisseton

(Sisseton, SD) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Sisseton. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

508 East Maple St., Sisseton, 57262 2 Beds 1 Bath | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,177 Square Feet | Built in 1915

2-bedroom 1 bath home with 1,177 total living area square feet, built in 1915. This home has good windows, siding and steel roof; propane forced air heat and central air, an unfinished 364 square foot basement and sits on a 66 x 62.5 square foot lot. The property also has a 10 x 21 garage/storage shed.

For open house information, contact Tony Valnes, Dakota View Realty & Auctions at 605-698-7987

22 3Rd Street S, Browns Valley, 56219 3 Beds 3 Baths | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,872 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Nice rambler with lots of potential. Two bedrooms on main floor, one includes a 3/4 bath. Main floor laundry. Basement has a third bedroom, family room, and potential for a third bathroom.

For open house information, contact Jason Reed, Prairie Real Estate at 320-589-2159

11909 456Th Ave, Sisseton, 57262 3 Beds 3 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,369 Square Feet | Built in 1968

19 +/- acre country home one mile west of Sisseton, SD. Built in 1968 this 3,369 sq. ft. home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and full unfinished basement. This home also features a large activity room with bar, bathroom, and outside access. Large master bedroom with full bath and walk in closet, plenty of storage though out the house, large living room, and laundry/mud room right off garage. Scenic views and trees lines surround the property.

For open house information, contact Jake Prins, Dakota View Realty & Auctions at 605-698-7987