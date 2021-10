Ten NFL kickers have made 10 or more field goals. Seven have made over 90 percent of their attempts and 33 kickers have at least one field goal. None wear a Jaguars uniform. One of the most embarrassing statistics for the 0-5 Jags is that they are the only team in the NFL that hasn't made a field goal. Returning starter Josh Lambo has missed three attempts and Matthew Wright,brought in two weeks ago, missed his first attempt on Sunday in the 37-19 loss to Tennessee, hitting the crossbar on a 53-yard attempt.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO