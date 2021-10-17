Top homes for sale in Munising

(Munising, MI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Munising. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

N7547 Pine Street, Au Train, 49862 2 Beds 1 Bath | $62,100 | Manufactured Home | 988 Square Feet | Built in 1985

2 bedroom, 1 bath mobile home with large lot to enjoy. Make an offer today. REO AUCTION PROPERTY-This property is OCCUPIED AND MAY NOT BE SHOWN. BUYER WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR OBTAINING POSSESSION UPON CLOSING. Buyers MAY NOT conduct inspections. Buyers should verify all listing information and public info. Property sold “AS-IS” without contingencies, repairs, warranties, guarantees or representation as to listing accuracy, property information, photo or other depiction included or described herein.

N2741 Toms, Munising, 49862 1 Bed 1 Bath | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 492 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Are you looking for a UP Getaway? Look no further this 1 bedroom, ¾ bath with loft area for additional sleeping. 16 x 24 log cabin has a covered porch sitting on a picturesque property consisting of 8.5 wooded acres in a park like setting in the center of the Hiawatha National Forest! There is also a separate “Guest Cabin” with woodstove, electric and a loft for additional living space. 2 additional storage sheds for your “toys” and trail leading to Tom’s Lake. From here you can hunt, fish, snowmobile, atv or just enjoy the peacefulness of this property.

712 W Superior, Munising, 49862 2 Beds 1 Bath | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1900

2 homes on 1 lot in Munising! Currently an investment property with 2 monthly rental homes on this lot. 712 is located on Superior St. with a covered porch, 2 bedroom's on 2nd level with Kitchen, bath, living and dining room on the main level. New furnace and hot water tank in 2021. Currently vacant until new windows and siding have been installed. 712 1/2 is accessed from the back alley which includes 2 bedrooms 1 bath. Both units have full basements for extra storage and laundry. Many updates on both properties in the past 10 years. *Seller is a licensed real estate broker*

221 E Varnum, Munising, 49862 3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Just what you’ve been waiting for! Ranch style home in the City of Munising within walking distance to all that you need. 3BR’s on the main floor, large living room with a wood fireplace. Dining area open to the kitchen. Bedrooms have hardwood floors. Full basement is unfinished but open for lots of storage space, has workbench, ½ bath and access to the garage which has storage above. Appliances & water heater have been updated. Outside you can enjoy the very spacious front & back yard!

