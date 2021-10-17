CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cotulla, TX

House hunt Cotulla: See what's on the market now

Cotulla Times
Cotulla Times
 6 days ago

(Cotulla, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Cotulla. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

807 S Main St, Cotulla, 78014

3 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Manufactured Home | 12,500 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Great Deal for ready to move in or Investors!!! This 2000 Palm Harbor, 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Cotulla tx, just minutes from all convinces. This home offers open concept living and kitchen area. The home comes fully furnished (all furniture, refrigerator, new stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer, dryer) ready to move in. Don't hesitate and miss this opportunity!!

304 Ne Reynosa, Cotulla, 78014

3 Beds 2 Baths | $47,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,500 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Final offers summited on monday 10-11-21 Motivated seller. This is a great investment opportunity. Fully fenced, 3 bedroom 2 bath, huge new built carport and separate laundry area or shed. Great Starter Home and is Close to Everything in Town.

201 Coronado, Cotulla, 78014

3 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in None

This Cute 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home in the Heart of Cotulla, TX is a Great Starter Home, Investment Rental, and is Close to Everything in Town - Just blocks from School would make a Great Teacher or Administrator 2nd Home - This Home will Not Last Long - I have Lender Ready to Go - Call Today!!! Tenants occupied! Schedule a showing to preview property.

Community Policy