Delta Junction, AK

Check out these homes on the Delta Junction market now

Delta Junction Journal
Delta Junction Journal
 6 days ago

(Delta Junction, AK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Delta Junction will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eag1c_0cU44MSX00

4425 Jack Warren Road, Delta Junction, 99737

3 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,700 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Solidly built and recently updated Gilbertson home with split entry. Arctic entry, new white cabinetry and spacious island and counter tops in kitchen, new flooring throughout, fresh paint, master suite, office, bonus rooms, Baseboard heat with wood stove for back up, large deck, detached garage with shop, wood shop, car port, greenhouse, chicken house. Updates galore! This is a beautiful home!!

For open house information, contact Debbie Joslin, DEBBIE JOSLIN REALTY, LLC at 907-895-9999

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BtLr1_0cU44MSX00

2444 Tamarack Way, Delta Junction, 99737

4 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,619 Square Feet | Built in 1987

4 bedroom, 2 bath, with recent updates including kitchen and bathrooms, master en suite, 16x20 arctic entry, generously sized garage, newer boiler with hot water baseboard heat and wood stove for back up. New ADEC certified septic system instlled this summer. This home sits on a lovely 2.5+ acre lot with outbuildings, lawn, and trees. You need to see to appreciate the quality and the quiet of this home. Close to pavement but it has that "in the woods" feel to it. This one just feels like home!

For open house information, contact Debbie Joslin, DEBBIE JOSLIN REALTY, LLC at 907-895-9999

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iAMAq_0cU44MSX00

Nhn N Alaska Highway, Delta Junction, 99737

1 Bed 0 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Structure on just under 10 acres can be developed into a great home and property. Large trees cover the 2 combined lots.

For open house information, contact Stephanie Creviston, DEBBIE JOSLIN REALTY, LLC at 907-895-9999

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42XN0t_0cU44MSX00

4045 Granite Court, Delta Junction, 99737

2 Beds 1 Bath | $207,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,084 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Sharp looking starter home or income investment. All appliances convey. Energy efficient furnace with Blaze King wood stove for back up heat. Roomy open floor plan. Partial basement. Metal gutters. This is a great home at an affordable price!

For open house information, contact Debbie Joslin, DEBBIE JOSLIN REALTY, LLC at 907-895-9999

Delta Junction Journal

Delta Junction Journal

Delta Junction, AK
With Delta Junction Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

