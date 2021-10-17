CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ticonderoga, NY

Take a look at these homes on the market in Ticonderoga

 6 days ago

(Ticonderoga, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ticonderoga will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

79 Park Ave, Ticonderoga, 12883

3 Beds 1 Bath | $74,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,348 Square Feet | Built in 1950

House is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home, with large cathedral ceilings in living room. Has town water and town sewer.

For open house information, contact Barbara Supernault, Country Road Realty at 518-546-7961

1374B Vt Route 74W, Shoreham, 05770

3 Beds 2 Baths | $319,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,460 Square Feet | Built in 1899

This property located west of Shoreham Village has great potential for a wide variety of uses. It includes a well maintained 3 bedroom residence with a large, easily accessible attic space suitable for many uses. Not only that, but there is an attached 38x58 heated workshop which has it's own 200 amp electrical service, 3 phase is accessible as well, formerly used by an excavation contractor. It also features a 12x12 overhead door. A review of the zoning regulations for the area reveals the multitude of possibilities ranging from "Contractors Yard" to "Home Office" and much more in between. If nothing else, the shop will accommodate storage of multiple vehicles and/or boats helping to defray expenses. The site also benefits from a permanent, unrestricted easement on the adjacent property to the north. The site did experience leakage from underground tanks which have been removed and the site was treated in accordance with ANR Regulations. A Site Management Activity Closed (SMAC) letter is attached.

For open house information, contact Carlton Cole, Carl Cole Realty at 802-877-3675

512 Delong Lane, Shoreham, 05770

2 Beds 1 Bath | $429,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,180 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Dreaming of your lake front home? Dream no longer as this immaculate lake front "Rustic Chalet" will make that dream your reality! Thinking of using it as a second home now and a retirement home later, the location is great to zip up to VT to escape the City and work doldrums. This property is located near the southern end of Lake Champlain making a commute up for a short stay quick and easy so you can enjoy it in all seasons. Relaxation is immediate as you drive onto this quiet, private road and into this protected .40 acre lot with its treelined border offering shelter from the neighbors. The open living space with Pine Cathedral ceiling and a warming wood stove is the perfect place to gather in the cooler months. Of course, in the warmer months, everyone will enjoy the 100' of shoreline which is easily accessed by walking down a windy path to the water. A BBQ is the perfect way to finish off a day on the water so all can regain the energy that is needed for so much fun! After dinner, everyone might want to play games in the walk-out basement that could be finished into a game or family room. In the fall, enjoy Vt.'s brilliant foliage that surrounds including the color of the mountains across the lake. The wood stove in the LR will be lovely in the winter after a day of ice skating or fishing on a beautiful frozen lake that transforms into something magical with the ice and snow. If you prefer golf or skiing you have access to both within an hour. Welcome home!

For open house information, contact Nancy Larrow, BHHS Vermont Realty Group/Vergennes at 802-877-2134

422 Delong Lane, Shoreham, 05770

1 Bed 1 Bath | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 500 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Lake living is no longer just a dream! This newly build lake cottage boasts an open floor plan on the main level with a vaulted ceiling, and a spacious loft on the upper level with a window that overlooks Lake Champlain. Outside you will find a 20'x 12' outbuilding to store all of those lake toys. The 100' of private lake frontage gives you the ability to lay in the sun along your own beach or launch your boat and jet skis from your very own dock. Although you will be spending most of your time on the water this little slice of heaven has a tastefully landscaped lot with plenty of space for summer fun and games. Delong Lane is a private road making this a great spot for a family get-away. Welcome home!

For open house information, contact Joshua Lemieux, Remax Summit at 802-772-0670

