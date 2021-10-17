Take a look at these homes on the market in Pinedale

(Pinedale, WY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pinedale will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

181 W Rendezvous St, Pinedale, 82941 3 Beds 2 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,552 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Great house that has been completely remodeled. From the entire kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, electrical fixtures, all new paint. Vaulted ceilings in the living room with bay window. Gas fireplace in the living room. Nice size dining area and breakfast area. Good size closets in the master bedroom. Corner lot fenced in the back. Great shop in the back insulted with wood burning stove you can access off the alley to the shop also. Sprinkler system, RV parking on the side of the driveway. Close to schools and PAC

13 Sauk Path, Pinedale, 82941 3 Beds 3 Baths | $435,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,450 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Check out this 2450 SF 3 bed 2.5 bath beauty at the end of the road with jaw dropping views of Pole Creek, the Wind Rivers and the Fayette Ranch meadows. Enjoy it all from the upper or lower decks or while the sun sets in the distance. The views are also spectacular through the numerous windows from inside. Enjoy the custom kitchen with granite countertops. The master bath has a 4-stage steam shower & jetted tub. New exterior paint, refurbished decks and various other upgrades summer 2021. Once you see it in person you will understand!! See VIRTUAL TOURS!

590 Binning Ranch Rd, Pinedale, 82941 7 Beds 4 Baths | $775,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,956 Square Feet | Built in 1994

This stunning property sits just north of Pinedale on a beautiful 40 Acres with NO Covenants. Surrounded by National Forest and BLM land so you will never feel crowded. Enjoy the wonderful views this nearly 5,000 square foot home has to offer. With a total of 7 bedrooms there is plenty of room for everyone. Just minutes away from Willow Lake or enjoy the private pond right on the property. The spacious master bedroom is immaculate along with a private wrap around balcony. Abundant wildlife all around and mature trees make it perfect for the outdoor enthusiast. Property also has a shop, small cabin, and sprinkler system. Pond has been recently redug Come see for yourself everything this beautiful property has to offer!

3 Park Circle 23-189-1, Pinedale, 82941 3 Beds 3 Baths | $549,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,840 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Location, Location, Location. This home has a lot to offer, it literally looks over the town of Pinedale. It has 3 Beds and 3 baths with lots of potential. The walk out basement is the perfect spot to listen to the sit and enjoy the overlook. It is short walk to the schools and the Pinedale Aquatic center, and only 5 minutes from beautiful Fremont Lake and ten minutes from our local ski resort White Pine!

