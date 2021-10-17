Check out these Bedford homes on the market

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, KY

 6 days ago

(Bedford, KY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Bedford. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26in3z_0cU44Ivd00

2103 Lock Rd, Carrollton, 41008

4 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,047 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Welcome to this spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home in located in Carrollton, Kentucky! This bi-level home offers an open concept kitchen, a sunroom that brings in tons of natural light, attached garage, and a little over an acre private lot. The master suite is on the first floor with a enjoyable jacuzzi bathtub and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms and full bath finish out the first floor. Downstairs is a partially finished walkout basement onto a concrete patio area . A 4th bedroom, additional open space, laundry and storage complete the basement.Call today to schedule your showing!

For open house information, contact Miles Smith Group, Smith & Wilson Realty at 502-890-5085

Copyright © 2021 Greater Louisville Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLARKY-1596474)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kgJ9u_0cU44Ivd00

428 Palmyra Rd, Bedford, 40006

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,540 Square Feet | Built in 1912

This updated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath has a partial wrap around porch and large deck.

For open house information, contact Jerry W Smith, Smith Klink Realty & Auction at 502-732-4949

Copyright © 2021 Greater Louisville Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLARKY-1591333)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Efq76_0cU44Ivd00

3371 Campbellsburg Rd, Campbellsburg, 40011

4 Beds 1 Bath | $560,000 | Farm | 1,776 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Nice cattle/crop farm in great location on Hwy 421/55. Ground is gently rolling and fully fenced with two barns, and a 4BR/1BA farmhouse. Call today for your private showing.

For open house information, contact W. Robert Coomes, KY Homes and Farms Real Estate at 502-845-4400

Copyright © 2021 Greater Louisville Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLARKY-1490293)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JNLQK_0cU44Ivd00

2300 W Hwy 524, Westport, 40077

3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,622 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Immediate possession! Relaxed, Casual living with a Rustic Flare. This home is nestled on 1+ acres in the Historic Ohio Riverfront Town of Westport, KY (founded in 1792) - just a couple minutes off US Hwy 42 and approximately 5 miles to boat ramp and river's edge. Two working fireplaces bring added warmth, one in the living room and the other in the large open family room. Other features include: updated kitchen and both bathrooms. 1608 sq. ft. metal pole barn with an additional covered storage. the home will be sold with 1-3 acres of existing 20, survey pending and to be paid for by the seller. Horse fencing will be removed; but buyer must be flexible with timing of horse/fence removal.

For open house information, contact Beth S Grieshaber, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HomeServices, Parks & Weisberg Realtors at 502-897-3321

Copyright © 2021 Greater Louisville Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLARKY-1596898)

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky State
Kentucky Real Estate
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Bedford, KY
City
Carrollton, KY
City
Westport, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Barns#Fireplaces#Miles Smith Group#Smith Wilson Realty#Ground
Bedford Post

Bedford Post

ABOUT

With Bedford Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

