Check out these Bedford homes on the market

2103 Lock Rd, Carrollton, 41008 4 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,047 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Welcome to this spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home in located in Carrollton, Kentucky! This bi-level home offers an open concept kitchen, a sunroom that brings in tons of natural light, attached garage, and a little over an acre private lot. The master suite is on the first floor with a enjoyable jacuzzi bathtub and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms and full bath finish out the first floor. Downstairs is a partially finished walkout basement onto a concrete patio area . A 4th bedroom, additional open space, laundry and storage complete the basement.Call today to schedule your showing!

428 Palmyra Rd, Bedford, 40006 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,540 Square Feet | Built in 1912

This updated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath has a partial wrap around porch and large deck.

3371 Campbellsburg Rd, Campbellsburg, 40011 4 Beds 1 Bath | $560,000 | Farm | 1,776 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Nice cattle/crop farm in great location on Hwy 421/55. Ground is gently rolling and fully fenced with two barns, and a 4BR/1BA farmhouse. Call today for your private showing.

2300 W Hwy 524, Westport, 40077 3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,622 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Immediate possession! Relaxed, Casual living with a Rustic Flare. This home is nestled on 1+ acres in the Historic Ohio Riverfront Town of Westport, KY (founded in 1792) - just a couple minutes off US Hwy 42 and approximately 5 miles to boat ramp and river's edge. Two working fireplaces bring added warmth, one in the living room and the other in the large open family room. Other features include: updated kitchen and both bathrooms. 1608 sq. ft. metal pole barn with an additional covered storage. the home will be sold with 1-3 acres of existing 20, survey pending and to be paid for by the seller. Horse fencing will be removed; but buyer must be flexible with timing of horse/fence removal.

