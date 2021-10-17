Check out these Marlette homes on the market

(Marlette, MI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Marlette than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3399 Butler Road, Marlette, 48453 3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1966

This home is located conveniently just out of town. Enjoy those beautiful sunsets on the back deck after a hard day at work. Detached 1 car garage out back for the lawn toys. Possession is negotiable.

For open house information, contact Andrea Donley, Donley Realty at 989-635-2654

1210 Short Street, Port Huron, 48416 3 Beds 1 Bath | $85,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,052 Square Feet | Built in 1908

This home has been professionally painted and cleaned and is just waiting for you to move in. This is a nice home for the first time home buyer or someone who is looking to downsize. Close to shopping and local area freeways. This property offers a nice wide lot and parking is at the rear of the property accessed through the alley. **Attention Investors** this property is already registered as a rental property with the City of Port Huron. Estimated monthly rental rate for the area is $850.00/month, a great addition to your investment portfolio. ***Highest and Best Offers due by 8:30 pm 09/15/2021-no exceptions***

For open house information, contact Tracy Chirikas, Hart Realty at 989-635-0021

4354 Main Street, Brown City, 48416 3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,265 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Move right in! This home is beyond spacious 2,265 sqft and move in ready! This home has so much charm and character! Enjoy this three bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms home. Can’t say enough about this home you have to see it to believe it – from the large spacious kitchen with island and eating area, formal dining room with large pocket doors and stunning wainscoting, along with a big living room with large bay windows allowing lots of natural light to come through and large wood pillars as you walk into the office and a enclosed porch/sunroom. Walk up to the third floor where it awaits your personal touches to fit your needs perfect for a main cave, toy room, or an additional bedroom! Outside you have the ultimate oversized garage – with plenty of room for storage or personal hobbies! Newer (2016) metal roof, vinyl windows, paint, and so much more!

For open house information, contact Dave Budny, RE/MAX Metropolitan at 586-997-9900

8717 Bailey Road, Brown City, 48416 3 Beds 3 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,850 Square Feet | Built in 1978

There's something for everyone on this property! Take a walk in the woods, explore the orchard with established grape vines, or sit in the gazebo over looking the pond. There's a portion that is tillable which helps pay the property taxes. The insulated, attached, finished garage has tons of built in cabinets for storage. Step inside this sprawling 3 bedroom, 2 bath home thats made for entertaining. The large oak kitchen has lots of counter space and great for cooking. The living room has a brick fireplace for those chilly evenings or step down into the large, custom family room with fantastic views. 3 beds and 1.5 baths are upstairs for convenience. The large 2 story workshop offers an insulated man cave. Home is occupied. 24 hours notice for showings. Buyer/BATVAI

For open house information, contact Jamie Daws, Town & Country Realty at 810-622-5000